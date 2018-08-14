Britney Spears Tweets 2-Hour Yoga Routine That Helps Sexy Star Stay In Shape

It’s not like Britney Spears was just given an amazing body, girlfriend has to work for it!

It’s not uncommon for the mother of two to share photos and videos of herself working out on both Instagram and Twitter. And since she’s dating a personal trainer in boyfriend Sam Asghari, Britney has even more reason to hold herself accountable and workout, even when she’s touring the world.

Currently, Spears is traveling all over the globe for her “Piece of Me” world tour, but that doesn’t mean that Spears has let her workout routine fizzle. Just yesterday, Spears gave fans a look at her tour workout routine, which includes a grueling two hours of yoga.

In a tweet posted to her account, Spears told fans that she has been using each hotel room that she stays in to do yoga.

“Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely,” she wrote.

Along with the caption is a video of Spears in the middle of an intense yoga session. In the short post, the singer looks as fit as can be in a pair of tiny white booty shorts as well as a black sports bra and sneakers. Her fit abs and toned legs are on display as she twists and turns her body into a wide array of yoga poses.

So far, the video has already earned Brit Brit a ton of attention with over 18,000 favorites and 2,700 comments from her 56 million-plus Twitter followers. Many fans commented on the video to applaud Spears for staying on track, even while she’s performing basically every night, while countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Spears’ body looks.

“I LOVE YOU QUEEN!! THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! I WAS THE FREAKSHOW GUY IN SWEDEN! IT WAS THE BEST DAY OF MY LIFE! THANKS A LOT.”

“Ahh yoga is so good for both body and mind! I loved seeing you in Sweden, thank you for an amazing show. I gave an envelope to Larry with a card, letter and small gift for you, I hope it reached you,” another fan wrote.

“QUEEN OF FITNESS! Perform #Better on tour,” one more chimed in.

According to her website, Spear’s next show is on August 15 in Belgium.