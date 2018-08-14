Melanie Griffith Not Looking To Get Married For Fourth Time: ‘I Really Don’t Think It’s Relevant’

Fourth time won’t be a charm, at least not for actress Melanie Griffith.

With three failed marriages under her belt, the 60-year-old recently sat down for an interview with InStyle, where she claimed that marriage is the last thing on her mind. As fans will recall, Griffith was previously married to Don Johnson, Steven Bauer, and Antonio Banderas but that was enough marriage in her lifetime, she says.

“I really don’t think it’s relevant for anyone anymore. But especially if you’re 60 and you have four kids and you’re living the life you’ve always wanted. Then why get married? It’s, like, I would love to fall in love and have a romance, a relationship, but I haven’t. I keep looking. I’ve had a couple of lovers but not a relationship.”

But she’s not completely out of the dating game. While Griffith did express the fact that she doesn’t want to walk down the aisle again in her lifetime, she hasn’t ruled out dating and love altogether. But she’s currently focusing to “reboot and revitalize” her career after her youngest daughter Stella recently turned 21 and she’s basically an empty nester.

Griffith was married and divorced from actor Don Johnson two times, but she says that they were meant to get back together for a second time because that’s when they had their daughter, Dakota Johnson, who is following in the footsteps of her famous parents as an actress.

Then, her 20-year long marriage to Antonio Banderas brought their daughter Stella into the picture and though things didn’t work out on the long run for the pair, Griffith still says that her time with Banderas was special.

“[Starting a family with Banderas] was more exciting than playing a part in a story.”

And unlike many Hollywood marriages that end in a catastrophic explosion, Griffith and her three exes all remain close, she says.

“All of my husbands, my three husbands — I love them all so much, and we’re all very close.”

And aside from just acting to reboot her storied career, Griffith is also tossing around the idea of writing a book. She also dished to the publication that she would love to go back to Broadway, where she previously played the role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical Chicago 15 years ago.

“That’s my dream. I think that theater is kinder on a 60-year-old face. It’s a scary thing when you’re an actress and you depend on your face for work,” Griffith says. “But I realize I have to put a Band-Aid on it, and it’s fine. I just look like a dork.”