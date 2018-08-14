Omarosa ‘Sold Her Soul,’ According To Sherri Shepherd

The former co-host host on "The View" said that the former White House aide not longer has a "black card"

Omarosa Manigault Newman isn’t getting any sympathy from former The View co-host, Sherri Shepherd.

During a brief interview with TMZ, Shepherd accused the former White House aide of “selling her soul” to Trump and betraying the African-American community.

When asked if Omarosa’s “black card” had been “permanently revoked,” Shepherd said: “Yeah, I absolutely agree. She’s like in that No Man’s Land. She let go of Trump and now black people don’t want her”

“Maybe she can go be first lady of her church since she sold her soul,” she added.

Shepherd went on to say that she believes that Omarosa made a “calculated” move when she decided to sign her book deal.

“She got with Trump because of money. She sold her soul and now she’s trying to sell him down the river and she’s trying to make money for her book. Everything is very calculated with Omarosa. But she could be the one thing that brings him down.”

Omarosa’s tell-all book, Unhinged An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, about her time in the current administration, goes on sale today. She fires lots of allegations at the president in the book. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she claims that the President swallowed a piece of paper after a meeting with his then personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Another Inquisitr article also reported on her assertion there’s a recording of Donald Trump using “the n-word,” during his time as the host of The Apprentice.

Trump called Montenegro prime minister a "whiny punk b-tch," according to Omarosa https://t.co/gT2ULp7AIq pic.twitter.com/DlWfE5FHSK — The Hill (@thehill) August 14, 2018

But there’s more. CBS News reports that they have received a recording from Omarosa which sounds like a meeting of Trump 2016 campaign advisers planning a strategy for dealing with the tape of Trump using the racial slur. CBS reports that they have not been able to verify the authenticity of the recording. However, its existence undermines President Trump’s denial on Twitter that he does not “have that word in his vocabulary.”

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

She has also supplied the media with tapes of her being fired by Chief of Staff, John Kelly and a recording of Trump sounding surprised that she was leaving the White House.

Omarosa has also said that she is willing to cooperate with the Robert Mueller investigation, CNBC reports. In an interview with MSNBC’s Chris Mathew’s today Omarosa implied that she’d already been in contact with the special prosecutor’s team when she said that she was willing to talk to them if she was contacted again. In the book, she also claims to have “received” a call from the FBI, CNBC notes.

The admission seems to have triggered a new Twitter outburst from the POTUS.

“When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out,” he tweeted this morning. “Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”