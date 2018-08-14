Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Hold Hands In Rare Public Appearance Together

It looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still going strong.

Since her lavish birthday bash, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be spending a lot of quality time together, mostly judging by Jenner’s Snapchat feed, in which Scott has been a frequent guest over the past few days. And despite the fact that Jenner was recently seen drinking from a solo cup that read “single” at her insane birthday party, the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan seems smitten with her baby daddy.

Yesterday, Scott and Jenner stepped out together in Calabasas for a quick shopping trip. The young couple seemed to enjoy each other’s company and in photos published by the Daily Mail, the pair were often photographed holding hands.

Per usual, Jenner was dressed to impress in a sexy black latex bodysuit and a pair of high-waisted jeans. The 21-year-old wore her short blonde locks pulled down in a low ponytail as she also sported a pair of sunglasses. To complete her mom’s day out look, Jenner rocked a pair of strappy black heels as she held a black pinstripe jacket draped over her arm.

Scott, on the other hand, looked a little more casual as he wore a grey graphic t-shirt and a pair of distressed denim jeans. The rapper was dripping in jewelry with a diamond necklace, diamond bracelet, gold watch, and pair of diamond earrings. To complete his look, Travis added a pop of color with a pair of yellow Air Jordan sneakers.

Recently, the couple opened up about their rather private relationship in an interview with GQ Magazine. The pair say that they first met at the famed Coachella Music Valley Festival and eventually, Kylie left her life in California to go out on tour with Scott once they realized that they had something special going on.

“We had a lot of downtime. It was organic. And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Like, if we were in L.A., I feel like it would’ve been way different. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us,” Kylie said of how their relationship developed while on tour.

Now, the couple are proud parents to daughter Stormi Webster though it remains to be seen whether or not they will eventually take the next step — marriage.