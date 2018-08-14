Ariana Grande, James Corden’s Epic ‘Titanic’ Tribute On ‘Late, Late, Show’

Ariana Grande and James Corden performed an epic tribute to the film Titanic with all new music inspired by some of the greatest pop songs of the past three decades on the August 13 episode of The Late, Late Show.

Corden and Grande adapted James Cameron’s Titanic into their own musical version, portraying the iconic film roles of Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater. The roles were played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively, in the Academy Award-winning movie.

Prior to the skit, which was done live in one take, Corden told fans, “Tonight, we’ve got 13 songs, nine sets, one take and zero pressure.”

The duo then set the stage for the story of Jack and Rose, using popular songs to set the scene of their tragic romantic entanglement. The couple’s love story, from beginning to end, was told in five minutes.

The duo performed Styx’s “Sailing Away;” Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl;” Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E. and Sebastian’s “The Way I Are;” Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly;” Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance;” One Direction’s “Steal My Girl;” Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You;” Nelly and the St. Lunatics’ “Ride Wit Me;” Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby;” Pitbull and Kesha’s “Timber;” Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up;” ‘N Sync’s “Bye Bye Bye;” and Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

The singer, who drops her latest album Sweetener on August 17, will appear in a new “Carpool Karaoke” segment Wednesday. She last sat and sang in traffic with the popular late-night host in 2017.

Corden teased Grande’s return to the segment by tweeting an image of the lyrics to Grande’s hit single “No Tears Left to Cry.”

Just, y’no, life and In case I get stuck in traffic x https://t.co/cRN48LnIHt — James Corden (@JKCorden) August 7, 2018

He captioned the tweet with “Learning these,” which caught the attention of the pop star.

Grande quoted the tweet, asking “Sick, what for?”

Corden hinted that he may need to know the lyrics in case he was caught in traffic.

Variety reported that it appeared Grande did not make it through the shoot in entirely one piece. After posting a video on Instagram Live of a bandage on her hand, stating her day was “off to a wild start,” she posted a selfie on Twitter of herself and her hand. When fans asked what happened, she tweeted, “You’ll see. It’s so stupid.”

but i LOVE my bandage it looks sick @JKCorden i’ll be ok one day pic.twitter.com/uBABjvksVP — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 7, 2018

Grande’s new album Sweetener is not only a collection of catchy tunes but a message she wanted to give to her fans, that you can take a bad situation and make it better, according to Time Magazine. “When you’re handed a challenge,” she says, “instead of sitting there and complaining about it, why not try to make something beautiful?”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.