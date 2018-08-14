Bravo Silences ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast After Cast Members Address Dennis Shields’ Death

The network doesn't want the ladies talking about the alleged overdose of Bethenny Frankel's late boyfriend.

Bravo TV reportedly wants the Real Housewives of New York City cast to keep their mouths shut in regard to the recent death of Dennis Shields, the on-again, off-again boyfriend of Bethenny Frankel.

On August 13, All About the Real Housewives shared a report with readers in which it was revealed that the network allegedly made contact with cast members of the show in an effort to avoid any further statements being shared publicly.

As fans of the women may have seen, both Sonja Morgan and Carole Radziwill spoke out about the rumored overdose of Shields in the days that followed his passing.

“Bravo told all of the ladies that they weren’t allowed to make a comment about Dennis’ death and Bethenny,” an insider told Radar Online.

In an interview with the outlet before the network’s alleged instructions were shared, Morgan said it was “heartbreaking” to hear about Shields’ death and said he was a “rock” for Frankel, who he dated on and off for the past two years.

Radziwill also addressed the news as she shared a message on Twitter with her fans and followers.

“I just heard the sad news about Dennis. He was a good man. My condolences to all his family and friends. So tragic,” she tweeted.

Months ago, after a years-long friendship, Frankel and Radziwill had a falling out that played out on the 10th season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Then, in recent weeks, the two women began to butt heads online after Frankel accused Radziwill of lying about her decision to quit the show.

As for the rest of the cast, including Dorinda Medley, LuAnn de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, and Tinsley Mortimer, they haven’t said a thing about Shields publicly.

“Everyone was warned not to say anything,” the source explained. “But the ladies have all reached out to Bethenny personally.”

Dennis Shields was found dead at his multi-million apartment in Trump Tower on August 10 and his death is currently under investigation.

“The medical examiner’s office is investigating the death of a man believed to be Dennis Shields, found at the Trump Tower,” spokesperson Aja Worthy-Davis said in a statement to Radar Online. “The investigation is ongoing, and we will release cause and manner of death when completed.”

To see more of Bethenny Frankel and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.