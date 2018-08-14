Fire Sweeps Through Nursing Home in Chile Killing 10 People

A fire blazed through a nursing home in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday killing residents, Chilean authorities say.

The Santa Marta nursing home, located almost 320 miles south of the Chilean capital, housed the flames. Authorities are trying to determine the cause of the fire that began around 3 a.m.

According to the Associated Press only three elderly women were saved from the dormitory room that was on fire. 10 lives were lost during the devastating fire.

Governer Jorge Uloa, of the Bio Bio region, said staff at the home checked the room 10 or 12 minutes before the fire “and didn’t find anything.” According to the Associated Press he said the doors to the dormitory were open and in line with the nursing home’s regulations.