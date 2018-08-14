Paul McCartney & John Lennon’s Sons Post Selfie, Beatles Fans Say ‘Let It Be’

Here come the sons! Sean Lennon and James McCartney pose together more than 50 years after their famous fathers made music history.

Beatles fans are doing a double take. Nearly 40 years after the death of John Lennon, his son, Sean, posed for an epic selfie with James McCartney, the son of John’s Beatles bandmate and songwriting partner, Paul.

Sean, the 42-year-old son of the late Beatles legend and Yoko Ono, posted a photo of himself as he came together with James, the 41-year-old son of Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney. Lennon captioned the pic with, “Peekaboo.” The sons look remarkably like their famous fathers in the photo, and James McCartney is even holding a guitar as he smiles just like his dad.

It’s no surprise that Beatles fans are having a field day over the epic encounter. Fans hit the comments section to remark on the “amazing” photo featuring the lookalike sons of the Beatles legends.

“Lennon-McCartney Junior,” one fan wrote, while another suggested the two sons start a “Simon and Garfunkel cover band.”

Another wrote, “The Beatles were done right the first time. Let them create their own thing,” making it clear we should all just let the Beatles be.

And yet another fan wrote that “John would be so pleased and proud” to see the two Beatles offspring together. The post was tagged #beautifulboys, a reference to “Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy),” John Lennon’s classic song about his young son Sean, which was recorded just a month before he died in 1980.

You can see Sean Lennon’s photo with James McCartney below.

Peekaboo… A post shared by Sean Ono Lennon (@sean_ono_lennon) on Aug 13, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

The new photo comes just three months after Sean Lennon met up with Paul McCartney’s daughter, Stella, and George Harrison’s son, Dhani Harrison for separate photo ops. But it’s not the first time Sean and James, who have both followed in their fathers’ footsteps with careers in music, have been spotted hanging out together.

According to the Pulse of Radio, in 2016, Sean Lennon even caught James McCartney’s solo gig in Athens, Georgia, and he gave it rave reviews. Sean happened to be booked in the same city with his then-new group, the Claypool Lennon Delirium, so he stopped by to see James’ show.

“Yeah, he’s very talented, for sure. He’s got a natural gift and his voice is really good. He was great — y’know, I know James since he was a kid, y’know?” Sean said at the time. “But, it was just a coincidence that our tours were in the same town on the same night. And yeah, it was amazing.”

Sean Lennon is known for both his solo work and work with various bands, including the Plastic Ono Band, while James McCartney has recorded with his parents and delivered solo music. McCartney’s most recent EP, The Blackberry Train, was released in 2016.