Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Split Rumors Surface After She’s Seen Using ‘Single’ Solo Cup

Kylie Jenner sparked rumors of a split between herself and boyfriend Travis Scott after she was seen at her 21st birthday party holding an ordinary object that indicated she was single.

Fans of the couple, who are parents to daughter Stormi, were upset at the idea their favorite couple had split.

Rumors regarding Jenner’s single status came to a head after she was seen at her party with a yellow solo cup. Yes, a single cup sparked a controversy that the couple had parted ways.

In order to circumvent any issues between partygoers at her bash, held at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood on August 10, Jenner supplied different colored cups to guests to indicate their relationship status.

The newly-minted billionaire had pink solo cups to show someone was “taken,” green cups to say their situation was “complicated” and yellow cups to declare they were “single AF.”

When Jenner was seen sipping from a yellow cup, fans were in an uproar over the possibility that she and Scott had broken up.

Scott, 26, was in attendance at Jenner’s bash and the two were photographed together and according to Hollywood Life, displayed lots of PDA to partygoers.

It was Jenner who allowed herself to be photographed with the cup.

Fans took to Instagram to note the difference in the couple’s drinkware choices. While Kylie opted for the yellow cup, Scott was seen drinking from a pink cup, showing he was “taken.”

In other cup confusion, according to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian was seen holding a green one declaring things between her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson were “complicated.” Jenner did not reportedly invite Thompson to her birthday bash. It was later reported by People Magazine that the Cleveland Cavaliers player missed Jenner’s blowout birthday due to a charity event in honor of his younger brother Amari, who suffers from epilepsy.

perfect night ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

Despite this, Khloe Kardashian and Thompson took a couple’s getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with their her sister Kendall Jenner and her alleged beau Ben Simmons, plus a few friends, as reported by People Magazine.

A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian and Thompson “looked to be very much in love and letting loose” during their trip. Us reported that the couple “partied until nearly 3 a.m. and were laughing, drinking and dancing during a Friday, August 10, evening at La Santa in Puerto Vallarta.”

Kardashian gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, on April 12.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays on E! Entertainment Television.