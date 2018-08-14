Why Did Denise Richards Join The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast? Lisa Rinna Was A Major Factor

She reportedly signed a $4 million contract.

Denise Richards considered appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for years. So, what made her finally say “yes” to Bravo TV?

During an interview with Extra TV on August 13, Richards opened up about why Season 9 of the reality series was the right time for her.

“I went through a lot and have been really private about a lot of things, and just in a really good place right now… and thought it would be fun, so I thought why not?” Richards explained, via a People magazine report.

Richards also got the opinion of longtime friend Lisa Rinna, who joined the show along with fellow soap star Eileen Davidson during Season 5.

“I just asked [Lisa Rinna] about it, she just loves it and has so much fun, so I just thought it would be fun to do,” Richards said.

According to Richards, she has long been a fan of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and of the many women who star on it. As she explained, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and the rest of the ladies are strong ladies with strong options and that’s something she highly respects.

Although Richards is sure to butt heads with some of the women at one point or another, she applauded their maturity and their ability to move past their issues and work to get their relationships to better places.

In addition to her friendship with Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards is also a friend of Kyle Richards and has actually appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills before in a guest-starring role.

Although Denise Richards didn’t say how much of her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Charlie Sheen would be seen on the upcoming ninth season of the show, she did say that their split would make her relatable to the series’ millions of fans.

“Anyone that’s gone through a divorce or has a partner they’re no longer with, and there’s a lot of emotions… I think people will be able to relate,” she explained.

As for where she and Sheen stand today, Richards said they are in a “good place.”

The former couple shares two daughters, 14-year-old Sam and 13-year-old Lola, and Richards is also mom to 7-year-old Eloise, who the actress adopted.

“They don’t need to be privy to any discord… I want them to see things to be positive,” Richards said of her children.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will air later this year on Bravo TV.