Nick Jonas’ Wedding Date Imminent As His Family Is Headed To India To Meet Priyanka Chopra’s Mom, Brother

Could a wedding date be imminent for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra as the Jonas clan is allegedly headed to India to meet the former Quantico actress’s clan for the first time?

A source close to the couple revealed to People Magazine that the Jonas family will be taking the trip shortly.

“He and his family are going to India to meet her family,” a source told People, where Denise and Kevin Jonas Sr., brothers Kevin, Joe and Franklin will meet her mother Madhu and brother Siddharth.

The couple became engaged in July after dating for only two months.

People Magazine confirmed the twosome became engaged on the actress’s 36th birthday while the couple was on vacation in London. Rumor has it that Jonas shut down a Tiffany store to purchase an engagement ring for his ladylove.

“They are so happy,” said the same family pal of the couple’s whirlwind romance.

“His friends and family have never seen him like this, and they’re all really excited for him. He’s definitely very serious about her,” said another friend to People Magazine.

Jonas previously traveled to India to meet Chopra’s mother in June, where the couple experienced a week-long getaway.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” said Chopra to People of the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time,” she added.

Chopra was reportedly formally introduced to the extended Jonas clan when she attended a family wedding with her fiancé on June 9 in New Jersey. The actress and Jonas attended the nuptials of his cousin Rachel Tamburelli alongside his brothers Frankie and Kevin Jonas, Kevin’s wife Danielle, and their parents.

A friend of the couple told People that Chopra “fit right in” with the Jonas clan.

Jonas is 11 years younger than his fiancée.

Brothers. The tradition continues. ???????? A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

Always known as the most mature of the Jonas brothers, Nick has always been drawn to women that were older than him. Jonas dated model Olivia Culpo, 26, for nearly two years before they called it quits in 2015. He was later linked to Kate Hudson, 39, shortly after their split.

My family is cool. A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

A pal of the couple remarked to People that Jonas has been “obsessed” with the actress since they started dating.

“He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her,” concluded the source.