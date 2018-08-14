Seething Trump Called Donald Jr. ‘A F**kup’ For Releasing Emails Of Meeting With Russian Lawyer, Book Claims

Omarosa Manigault's new book sheds a damning light on the White House's internal dynamics under Trump.

Donald Trump called his firstborn “a f**kup” after learning that he had willingly released his email exchanges about a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer who had promised dirt on Hillary Clinton, according to Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new book.

Omarosa was abruptly fired from the White House last December and has since teased about divulging information about her time spent as a senior aide to Trump. Now she has come up with a tell-all book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, which is set to release today. But a number of interesting bits from the book have already generated a lot of interest, bringing into sharp focus the dysfunction which is prevalent in the White House under Trump.

The New York Daily News, which received a copy of the book, reported that President Trump called his firstborn Donald Jr. “a f**kup” for posting screengrabs of his email exchanges with British publicist Rob Goldstone. Omarosa’s wrote that she went to meet Trump after the emails became public and he was seething in anger.

“He is such a f**kup,” he reportedly said, adding that Don Jr. was making them all suffer by his actions.

“He screwed up again, but this time, he’s screwing us all, big-time!”

President Trump called Donald Jr. 'a f–kup' after he released emails about controversial meet with Russian lawyer, book says https://t.co/a8StUdQ17J pic.twitter.com/yomgZSzSoe — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 13, 2018

Omarosa’s book contains several other bizarre stories during her time at the White House, painting it as a deeply chaotic, whimsical, and prejudiced workplace under the supervision of Donald Trump. She has claimed that Trump routinely uses racist and sexist language to describe detractors, and has even released tapes of the time she was fired by Chief of Staff John Kelly and the call she received from Trump a day after she was fired. She has continued to tease more tapes but told CNN that she would wait and watch the reaction of the Trump administration before she decides to go public with them.

All of this brings further pressure on Trump, who is already finding it difficult to fend off the suspicion generated by Don Jr.’s Trump Tower meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer — something special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating. While he claimed earlier that the meeting’s purpose was to discuss the adoption of Russian children by American parents, he later confessed that his son met the Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya to gather information on Hillary Clinton. But he still maintains that what his son did remains within the ambit of law.

His supposed reaction at Don Jr. releasing his emails, however, seems to suggest otherwise.