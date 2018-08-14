Colton Underwood Explains Breakdown After Seeing Becca Kufrin On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The former NFL player broke down in tears after realizing he's not ready to find love.

Colton Underwood is rivaling Ashley Iaconetti when it comes to Bachelor in Paradise cry-fests, but that’s okay because he’s okay. Underwood, who broke down on the most recent episode of the ABC reality show after explaining his unresolved feelings for Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin as she turned up during filming on the beach in Mexico.

Underwood was forced to watch his ex as she chatted with his short time girlfriend, Tia Booth, and it forced him to admit that he never got closure with The Bachelorette star after she broke up with him after their hometown date.

“That was someone who I like, just introduced to my family…. I don’t need to be reminded of what I just went through. The tough part is, I haven’t had closure from Becca. Our conversation when we broke up, we didn’t say anything… mentally, I can’t handle that.”

Underwood broke down in tears as he revealed he wasn’t ready to find love with someone else so soon after his breakup with Becca. The 26-year-old former NFL player also admitted that he put a front when he first parted ways with The Bachelorette star.

“Honestly, this is the tipping point right now. I didn’t know if I was ready for this, but I took the chance and I took the risk… I didn’t know if I was ready, and honestly, I’m not. I’m just now realizing it. That breakup sucked. I wasn’t true to who I was… I’m falling apart.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Colton Underwood revealed that his revelations on Bachelor in Paradise were unexpected and “very emotional.”

“I think, you know, just coming out of a relationship with Becca, and I’m dealing with Tia at the same time, and I’m also on a beach with a bunch of beautiful women and some of my friends, so I wasn’t expecting to feel the emotions that I felt,” Underwood told ET.

After Underwood’s emotional Bachelor in Paradise breakdown aired, he posted to Instagram to remind fans that “it’s okay to not be okay” and that “we are all imperfect humans.”

Underwood also found a little bit of humor in the awkward situation Bachelor in Paradise producers put him in by flying in Becca to make a cameo on the summertime spinoff. After a fan tweeted, “If I’m Colton and I find out which producer on The Bachelor keeps bringing my last girl on the show to talk to my new girl…bro we’re gonna have to have some words,” the football player responded, “Has a point.”

Colton Underwood wears his heart on his sleeve. The Bachelor Nation fan-favorite previously broke down while discussing his virginity on the Men Tell All special. Underwood admitted he had kept his secret from just about everyone he knew and that telling Becca Kufrin about it as ABC’s cameras rolled was one of the hardest things he ever had to do.

In an emotional Twitter post, Underwood revealed that behind his smile are “years of insecurities,” scars from his past, and “feelings that have been buried for years.” Underwood also revealed that for many years he hid his feelings, including bouts of depression and anxiety, in an attempt to appear perfect.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.