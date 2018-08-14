Emily Ratajkowski Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction Thanks To A Low-Cut Dress, Posts Photo Of It On Instagram

Emrata made light of a wardrobe malfunction and posted a photo of it to Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski shared a racy photo on her Instagram, this time in black and white. In the photo, she has her elbows on the table while she’s holding something in her right hand. She’s wearing a chunky necklace that’s shaped like an “S” or an “8,” but the thing that caught her fans’ attention is her nip slip thanks to the low-cut dress. While many people would never want to share such a photo, Emrata went ahead and pixelated the wardrobe malfunction to keep things PG.

In the photo, the model-actress is enjoying a meal at a restaurant while seated outside. In addition to her necklace, Emily is also wearing other jewelry and accessories. These include a large watch on her left wrist, along with her engagement and wedding rings. Fans joked that the pixels ought to not be there, while others couldn’t help but tell her how beautiful she looks.

The interesting move was made by Emily just a day after an exclusive interview with Byrdie was published. During the interview, Emily revealed her honest opinion on Instagram. She’s garnered a cult following of fans thanks to her sultry photos and fabulous lifestyle. However, even Emily wants young people to know that it’s not a true representation of her life.

“What I always say to people is [my Instagram] is a curated version of a character. It’s not my real life.”

She adds that she doesn’t share photos of herself waking up with a fever and looking ragged, but at the same time finds it important to create genuine moments to capture for her profile.

Emily said that “I think generation X’s bullsh*t detector is incredible, and they don’t want to follow someone who’s not genuine…. So it’s about being as honest as possible but also like yeah, I made sure the lighting was nice.”

And she could be right about the BS detector, and perhaps that insight is why Emrata has become such a force to be reckoned with on Instagram.

So sharing a photo of a wardrobe malfunction also shows that she’s not taking everything super literally and seriously, and it’s actually a bit humorous.

This comes after a series of some steamy snaps from her trip to Italy to attend the UNICEF Summer Gala. From a video of her shaking her booty aboard a luxury yacht to a pic of her perched on a jet ski in a thong bikini, she had fans going wild.