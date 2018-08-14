Khloe Kardashian Shows Off A New Photo Of Baby True, Calls Her ‘Best Friend’

Khloe Kardashian showed off a brand new photo of her daughter, True Thompson, on Monday, and wrote a sweet message to the baby girl.

According to an August 13 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian gushed over her only child via Instagram this week. The new mom shared a sweet snapshot of the 4-month-old little girl wearing an adorable gold romper and a tiara. In the picture, True is smiling happily.

“You don’t know this yet but you’re my best friend for all eternity!” Khloe captioned the cute picture. Little True also donned diamond earrings in the photo, which melted hearts all across the social media site.

Currently, Khloe Kardashian and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, are in the middle of a romantic vacation in Mexico. The couple have been joined by Khloe’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and her boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons, for the getaway.

It is currently unclear whether or not the couple brought baby True with them on their vacation, or if they chose to take some time away from their parental duties and leave the little girl back home in L.A. with family members and/or nannies. True celebrated 4 months of life on Sunday, which could be why the special photograph was taken.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently opened up about living in L.A. again and how special it has been to watch her daughter bond with all of her cousins, especially Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, and Kim Kardashian’s youngest girl, Chicago West, who are only a few months older than True.

“Having all of the cousins together is SUCH a blessing and a dream! We have baby class once a week together with all of the kids and it’s incredible! Seeing their strong little personalities bond with each other is the best thing to witness. I can’t wait to watch it continue,” Khloe previously wrote via her app.

Kim Kardashian has also gushed about how amazing it is that the three little girls are going to grow up together and become not only family but lifelong friends.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together. Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting. We’re so excited. Me and Kylie and Khloe are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew,” Kim previously revealed of the cousins.