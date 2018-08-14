Kourtney Kardashian In A ‘Good Place’ Following Breakup With Younes Bendjima, Per ‘E! News’

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly feeling fine just days after her split from boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

According to a recent report by E! Online, Kourtney Kardashian is in a “good place” following her breakup from Younes Bendjima, whom she dated for nearly two years, and that is because she knew the split was coming.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourt had been preparing herself for the split and the fallout that would likely come in the media after the news got out. The insider revealed that Kardashian and Bendjima had been having problems for weeks and that they already agreed to take a break before officially calling off their relationship last week.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart.”

Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup was announced on August 7. That same day, Younes Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with former Hooters waitress Jordan Ozuna, who has been previously linked to Justin Bieber and Tyga. Sources claim that Kourtney was upset by the photos, but that she’s ready to move on with her life.

“Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney, but she’s in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it,” the insider dished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney’s sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, have allegedly been “pushing” her to reunite with her baby daddy, Scott Disick, since her split. Kourtney and Scott share three children together, Mason, 8; Penelope, 6; and Reign, 3, and were together for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2016.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were spotted having fun together at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash. Both Kim and Khloe took videos of the former couple hanging out, and sources tell Hollywood Life that all of Kourt’s sisters were making comments about the pair getting back together throughout the night.

However, Khloe Kardashian was said to be the worst of the bunch, and told the couple that they should get drunk and hook up for old time’s sake, which allegedly annoyed Kourtney throughout Kylie’s party. “[Kourtney] was laughing along at first, but then she got really annoyed. Scott was annoyed too, they bonded over that,” an insider stated.

However, Scott Disick is currently dating model Sofia Richie, and the couple are said to be happy together, meaning a reunion with Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t seem to be in the cards, at least for now.