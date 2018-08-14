Newly Surfaced Pictures Of James Harden Has Fans Worried That He’s Gotten Out Of Shape This Offseason

The NBA MVP looked a bit softer in pictures that surfaced this week.

James Harden’s body may have gone into offseason mode.

After a heartbreaking end to the playoff run for the Houston Rockets, failing in two chances to knock off the Golden State Warriors and advance to the team’s first NBA Finals in two decades, the league MVP appears in some recently surfaced photos to have gotten a bit pudgy in the offseason. The website Fadeaway World found the pictures of Harden in his offseason workouts, and fans noticed that he appears to be a bit softer in his physique.

As the site noted, it caused a bit of worry in Rockets fans to see James Harden apparently out of shape already.

“We are in the mix of the 2018 offseason now, with players getting their workouts in, taking vacations and seeing family and friends,” the report noted. “Although it’s not NBA season yet, players still must eat well and take care of themselves. However, James Harden looks to have skipped several days at the gym and eating way too much junk food.”

The pictures were just the start of a difficult week for Harden, who was accused of throwing a woman’s phone during a scuffle in a nightclub. As Bleacher Report noted, Harden was accused of grabbing the phone away from the woman as she recorded video of a fight that included a member of Harden’s entourage. Harden allegedly threw the phone onto the roof of the establishment, and the woman hurt her wrist in the scuffle. He later paid her $300 for the lost phone, and another member of his group chipped in $200, the report noted.

The Houston Rockets are hoping for another big season out of Harden, especially with the addition of Carmelo Anthony to add another scoring touch. The Rockets were the league’s best team during the regular season and likely had a good shot at winning an NBA title before losing Chris Paul to injury and then losing their 3-2 series lead over the Warriors. They return to face a Warriors team that got even stronger, adding big man DeMarcus Cousins.

No way James Harden is in shape come training camp. pic.twitter.com/tDlsTeY4yh — Good Takes NBA Podcast ???? (@GoodTakesNBAPod) August 10, 2018

While it may have appeared that James Harden got a bit out of shape this offseason, his game hasn’t lost a step. On Sunday, he made an appearance at the famous Drew League in Los Angeles and helped to knock off the league’s best team (which has fellow NBA player Mike James). As ESPN noted, Harden scored 26 points in the win.