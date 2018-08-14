‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 10 Preview: Alicia Gets Trapped With Charlie While The Storm Rages

Alicia's struggle is explored in Episode 10 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' Season 4

The Season 4 mid-season premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead saw the beginning of a mega-storm that will hit Texas and threaten the lives of all the characters there. During the episode, all of the characters were touched on. However, Episode 10 appears to center on Alicia’s story only.

Episode 10 of Season 4 is titled “Close Your Eyes.” The official synopsis from AMC is below.

“Alicia’s forced to reckon with an agonizing past while seeking refuge from a storm.”

As Carter Matt points out, for fans of the show, it is easy to work out that the “agonizing past” obviously refers to the loss of her brother, Nick (Frank Dillane), and her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), as was revealed in the first half of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. However, despite the fact that Alicia is struggling at the moment, Carter Matt also points out that Alicia is a fighter, so it seems likely that even though she is suffering at the moment and surrounded by a mega-storm, she will likely do everything within her power to survive.

AMC has released some promo videos for Episode 10 and these clips reiterate the fact that Alicia’s story will be focal to this episode.

In the latest clip for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, the storm is raging and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is stuck in a house with Charlie (Alexa Nisenson). Fans of the show will remember that Charlie was responsible for killing Alicia’s brother, Nick, in the first half of Season 4. So, as to be expected, Alicia is not impressed with the situation.

The next clip for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 shows Alicia’s struggle as she tries to find transport during the storm. The clip ends with Alicia falling backward from the car she is trying to open and knocking herself out. You can view that clip below.

The final teaser for Episode 10 shows Alicia entering a house. She is soaking wet and on full alert as she enters the building.

In addition to the Episode 10 promo clips for Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, AMC has also released some promotional images from the episode. One image shows Alicia standing in the rain outside a car. She is looking down as if she had dropped something. The second image shows the infected leaning up against a window, trying to get inside.

You can view the Episode 10 gallery below.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10 (titled “Close Your Eyes”) of Season 4 on August 19.