Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Labeling Relationship With Tristan Thompson ‘Complicated’

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about allegedly deeming her relationship with Tristan Thompson as “complicated.”

According to an August 13 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian started major rumors about her relationship with Tristan Thompson when she was spotted drinking from a very specific colored cup at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash on Thursday night.

At Jenner’s party, there were three different colors of plastic cups, with a sign that stated what each color meant. Pink cups meant that a party goer was “taken,” a yellow cup meant “single,” and a green cup meant that things were “complicated” in a person’s love life. During the party, Khloe was filmed carrying a green cup, which seemed to hint she and Tristan could be on the rocks.

However, Khloe Kardashian finally got tired of all the green cup talk, and decided to speak out about the situation. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram account on Monday to brush off the rumors.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night,” Khloe explained on her social media page.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian seemingly put the rumors to rest the day after the party when she and Tristan Thompson were seen kissing and dancing together at a nightclub. However, it seems that people were still speculating about their romance.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson. However, the reality star decided to stick it out and try to work through the relationship issues.

Meanwhile, Khloe and Tristan are currently enjoying a romantic vacation in Mexico together before the start of the new NBA season. The couple are joined by Kardashian’s younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and her own NBA boyfriend, Ben Simmons, for the getaway.

“Khloe and Tristan [had] the chance to sneak in some alone time and ‘talk on the beach where they both sat in the sand and let the water come up and get them wet.’ According to an eyewitness, ‘They are very affectionate and have been kissing and hugging all the time,” a report by E! News reveals of the couple’s vacation.

It seems that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are trying hard to make things work, and are giving their relationship a real shot following his devastating cheating scandal earlier this year.