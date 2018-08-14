Jordi Vilasuso Teases Rey’s Secrets On ‘The Young And The Restless’

Rey arrives in Genoa City with plenty of secrets to unravel.

CBS Daytime fans may remember soap vet Jordi Vilasuso as Tony Santos from Guiding Light, and he’s back on the network for The Young and the Restless as newcomer Rey.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Vilasuso debuts as Rey this week on Friday, August 17. The Genoa City newbie arrives mysteriously, and will soon become entangled in the drama of the town. In this week’s Y&R spoilers video, the Inquisitr reported that Rey might end up being the one to connect dots between J.T.’s disappearance and the four women — Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Somehow Rey is connected to J.T., and he seems to realize that his disappearance is linked to all four women, which is something that Paul (Doug Davidson) hasn’t even accomplished so far.

Vilasuso is thrilled to be back on daytime after most recently leaving his role of Dario Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. He told SOD, “I’m fortunate to say that I’ve been on all of the networks, and I’m back on CBS. This is my fourth soap, and I couldn’t be happier it’s Y&R.” In addition to his previous CBS role on Guiding Light, he appeared on NBC’s Days, and ABC’s All My Children as Dr. Griffin Castillo.

Watch out Genoa City, Rey is coming to town! ???? Join us in welcoming @JordiVilasuso back to @CBSDaytime and tune in Friday to see his first episode on #YR. pic.twitter.com/yC5fBUNsen — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 13, 2018

Despite his body of work on soaps, Vilasuso explained that he went through a rigorous process in reading for the part multiple times and waiting to hear back from the show. Ultimately, he did hear back that he booked the job, and Vilasuso reported that his hour-long talk with Y&R‘s executive producer and head writer turned out to be unlike any he’d ever experienced.

Vilasuso said, “I was really inspired by what he wants to do with the show. He told me everything I needed to take the ball and start running. It’s going to be such a cool story.”

Today, CBS released a teaser video featuring the handsome soap vet, and he announced his debut in Genoa City later this week. He expressed his excitement about returning to CBS, and then he teased his new character, Rey, who seems to have plenty of secrets upon his arrival.

Vilasuso told fans, “Catch me in my new role on The Young and the Restless as Rey. I’ll be coming to town with some secrets too.”

It sounds like Rey will not only solve some big GC mysteries, but he’ll also have plenty of his own to unravel when he joins the storyline.