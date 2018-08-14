‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, August 13: Victoria Wants Phyllis As Sharon’s Bridesmaid

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, August 13, brings significant confrontations, possibly life-changing decisions, and stern warnings to residents of Genoa City.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) arrived at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) to a big surprise — a rack full of potential bridesmaids dresses. Sharon is planning a wedding, and she wanted to get her crew together to choose a dress. Unfortunately for her, not everybody was thrilled. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tried to get out of standing up for Sharon, but when she couldn’t, she arrived later with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in tow. Also, Summer (Hunter King) showed up followed shortly by Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) who merely needed to find Summer.

It had the makings of their infamous girl’s night all over again, but thankfully this time there was only a bit of arguing and no murder. Phyllis didn’t start things off so well with her arrival, though, and asked Summer why she’s a bridesmaid when she hates Sharon — awkward. Then, the mother-daughter pair had words over Summer’s manipulation of Jack (Peter Bergman), and Phyllis reminded her daughter that she’s with Billy (Jason Thompson), but Summer asserted maybe Phyllis should try Jack again.

When Nick (Joshua Morrow) showed up wondering how Sharon managed another girl’s night, Victoria made things even more awkward with her suggestion that perhaps Phyllis should stand up for Sharon, too, since they’re such good friends. That raised Nick’s eyebrows high, but he admitted he had no problem with it. However, in the end, Sharon and Phyllis agreed Phyllis was better suited as a guest in the audience.

Today on #YR, Billy’s power struggle with Ashley heats up and tempers flare between Sharon and Victoria. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/XZpx3iW6pb pic.twitter.com/rbGwyMbZzy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 13, 2018

Then, talk turned to Victor’s (Eric Braeden) possible invitation. Nick wasn’t so okay with that suggestion, but Nikki pushed it. During that discussion, Summer quizzed Mariah and Nick and Sharon’s fight, and she found out that Nick stayed out all night after their big argument. Finally, they choose a dress, remember their last girl’s night, and toast Hilary. Once everybody but the four co-conspirators leaves, they argue about how they’ll never be rid of what happened with J.T.

Meanwhile, Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) looked up her mom’s possible sentence online and realized that Lily (Christel Khalil) could serve as much as 20 years in prison. Later, at the Club, they gathered for a family dinner where they downplay Lily’s guilty plea to their kids. While Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) developed a plan to save Lily, he didn’t tell her. Then, after the twins left, Cane (Daniel Goddard) revealed his five tickets to Sydney, Australia. His plan to save Lily involved fleeing the country.

Finally, Billy accused Ashley (Eileen Davidson) of backstabbing him, and she suggested he try opening one boutique instead of 30. Ultimately, Billy informed Ashley that he will open 30, and in the end, she’ll thank him for his blockbuster idea. Later, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Ashely had lunch at the Dive Bar, and she told him about her plan with Jack and Dark Horse buying the leasing company and canceling Jabot’s boutique leases.

Summer showed up, and she criticized Ashley for doing business at the Dive Bar, and they snarked back and forth. After Summer left, Ashley warned Kyle to keep Summer handled while Summer ran off and told Billy that Kyle and Ashley were conspiring against him.

