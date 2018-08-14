Tyga Wants To Date Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea is rumored to not be dating Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and her pal and collaborator Tyga is very happy to hear that. According to Hollywood Life, both Hopkins and Azalea confirmed that they are single and not hooking up.

According to Billboard, Azalea tweeted “I’m single” and then a followup tweet saying, “I have come to the conclusion iam going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n s**t… its nice.” She has since deleted both tweets.

Now that she’s a confirmed solo lady, her “Kream” collaborator Tyga wants to court the rapper.

“Tyga is relieved Iggy is still single and on the market. He thinks she is sexy and still wants to shoot his shot with her. When Tyga heard the news about Iggy and DeAndre Hopkins hooking up Tyga was extremely disappointed. Iggy has always refused to take Tyga seriously and make him her man, so it really stung when he found out she’d let another dude cuff her,” a source told Hollywood Life.

A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Aug 11, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

“As soon as Tyga read her tweet about being single he hit her up and let her know that he’s ready and waiting for her if she decides she wants to make him her man,” the source continued to tell Hollywood Life.

Azalea told a radio station in Miami on August 8 that she and Hopkins were “in a relationship” after they got super flirty on Instagram. Hopkins even responded “yes indeed” to a fan who asked if she was his girlfriend. The next day Azalea tweeted the “I’m single” tweet and the relationship is no more.

Azalea dropped her latest single “Kream” featuring Tyga early last month. The “Fancy” rapper also released the audio for “Kream” which is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Ronnie J- earlier that day. In an interview with Paper Magazine, Azalea said she is taking her music back to a place with a lot of “unexpected Diplo moments.” Azalea explained, “I know my fans want me to rap and I want to give them that. I want to give them the hard shit that they love, the shit that’s different, that moves the needle. I hope people will support it.”

Azalea also released a new EP called Surviving the Summer in July which features the song “Kream.”