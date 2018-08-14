Neil Gaiman Says He Wants To Write For ‘Doctor Who’ Again, But It May Take Several Years

In the Whoverse, Neil Gaiman is seen as someone special. He’s a talented writer, of course, but he created a very special episode of that show that endeared him to millions of fans. It’s been said that once you enter the Doctor Who family, you are a member for as long as there is a time lord still drawing breath. For Gaiman, it’s been a while since he worked on the series, since Matt Smith was the Doctor to be more precise. He wrote the classic episode “The Doctor’s Wife” in 2011, and returned in 2013 to pen “Nightmare in Silver.” Both are excellent episodes, but his first effort is generally ranked among the best during the era of the 11th Doctor.

Gaiman never really intended to stay away as long as he has. In an interview picked up with SyFy Wire, Gaiman said that he wanted to write something for the 12th Doctor, Peter Capaldi, or even a few episodes if possible, but things didn’t work out. Gaiman was involved in a project with the late Terry Pratchett, Good Omens, and there was no way that it could be put on hold to stop and do anything else, even if it was for Doctor Who.

The brilliant Neil Gaiman talks about the creative process behind Nightmare in Silver in this new video: http://t.co/CBNJA5iC8d — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) May 15, 2013

Now that Gaiman has been very openly expressing how eager he is to write an episode, or more, for the 13th Doctor, Jodie Whitaker, as he told SyFy, fans have been buzzing about it, but it would be wise to temper that enthusiasm.

“If you examine my DNA and you go in deep enough, with a good enough microscope, you’re gonna see a TARDIS, with a little light blinking on the top! So, the idea of writing for Jodie, or for her successor, whoever she/he/they happen to be, is… yeah, it’s Doctor Who! You can’t say no.”

While this all makes for good press, sadly Gaiman himself said on Twitter only a few hours ago that he is very busy, and he was just being a big fan, so it is unlikely he will do anything Doctor-Who-related soon — at least for several years. But then again, maybe not. If you look at all of his recent statements, even when Gaiman is saying no, he is also stressing how big of a fan he is and how he wants to do it, so only time will tell what really comes of it all.

But even if someone actually wanted me to write a new episode of Doctor Who, my plate is full right now for several years to come. I mean, this isn’t a news story. It’s just me loving Doctor Who. https://t.co/vhuQNqaTZ5 — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 13, 2018

With the next season of Doctor Who due out in the fall, the earliest Gaiman could do something if his schedule magically cleared up is next year, but he is warning fans to not hold their breath waiting. He does want to write for the series, and for the 13th Doctor, it just doesn’t seem like it will happen.