Chloe Grace Moretz Slams Ex Brooklyn Beckham For PDA With New Girlfriend

After throwing shade at comedian Louis C.K., 21-year-old actor Chloe Grace Moretz slammed her ex, Brooklyn Beckham, after he was photographed smooching his current girlfriend. According to Us Weekly, Beckham,19, is now with model Lexi Woods, just a month after Moretz wrote a touching post about her relationship in April. The Suspiria actress said she found out about Beckham’s new relationship on Twitter.

“When every verified account on Twitter posts something about me, I get tagged,” Moretz said in an interview with the Sunday Times. “And every major publication is verified. So anytime they post something about a certain relationship, it pops up on my phone, which is how I find out about 90 percent of things.”

She added that she wasn’t a fan of PDA, referring to the photos of Beckham and Woods. When asked if she had anything to say to Beckham, the petite blonde simply said, “I want nothing to be said… I personally don’t want to see people posted all over my phone making out.”

She added that breakups are hard, no matter the circumstances, and said the biggest lesson she’s learned from her on-again-off-again relationship with Beckham is to keep her business private.

Moretz and Beckham began dating in 2014, but their relationship wasn’t actually confirmed until 2016. They first split in summer of that year, but in November of 2017, the pair were back together. At the time, Moretz told Us Weekly that she thought she and Beckham “chose each other.”

By April of this year, when photos were snapped of Beckham and Woods kissing, the pair had split. Beckham had gone on to date musician Lexy Panterra and model Alex Lee Ailon.

Moretz has been in the spotlight since she was seven years old. By 13, the actress had gained acclaim when she played Hit Girl in the popular superhero movie Kick-Ass. Her upcoming film, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, features the actress as a teen who is forced to go to a Christian-run “gay conversion” camp, according to the Sunday Times. When asked about the movie, she said she didn’t think conversion therapy was still something actively practiced in America today. But now, Moretz says that conversion therapy is the “weaponization of religion.”

As a feminist, Moretz is proud to star in the film. “The whole movie is made by women,” she said. The film, which premiered on August 3, won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize in January.