Rita Ora Shows Off Rock Hard Abs In Skimpy Metallic Bikini

Rita Ora continues to heat up this summer.

Over the past few months, the singer has jetted all over the world, sharing photos of her travels for her millions of loyal followers. But while the location may always be different, there is one thing that has remained constant in Ora’s beautiful Instagram feed — her bikini game.

The songstress has never been one to shy away from posting a sexy photo for her followers on Instagram and today was certainly no exception. The singer posted not one but two snapshots of herself in a sexy, new bikini. The first photo in the set shows Ora sitting on top of a white post as she kicks her legs up in the air. Only the top of her bikini as well as a sheer black coverup is visible in this particular image as Ora poses with a beautiful sunset in the background.

The second photo in the pair gives a full body shot of the singer. Ora proudly stands against a brown post as she sports a skimpy orange and metallic bikini. Not only are Ora’s incredible abs on display in this particular snapshot but the songstress also leaves little to the imagination in the photo, flaunting ample amounts of cleavage.

So far, Ora’s followers have given the sexy series of photos a ton of attention with over 188,000 likes in addition to 700 plus comments in just three hours of being posted. Rita did not disclose where she is in the image, but she did tag the photo as “somewhere very far.”

Lady Stardust A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:17pm PDT

Many fans were quick to rave about the 27-year-old’s amazing figure while countless other fans simply commented with fire emojis.

“If i was asked to describe u in one word it would have to be perfect.”

“Just when you thought nothing was more beautiful than a sunset,” another fan commented.

“The most beautiful girl in the world,” one more fan wrote.

And for fans who are hoping to get in the same shape as Ora is in, she recently sat down with Shape Magazine to reveal both her diet and exercise secrets.

“I do circuit training. I usually work out for one or two hours, depending on how much time I have. I do three circuits and repeat that three times. I mostly focus on my thighs and my bum, so I do a lot of squats and weight lifting. And I do one circuit of cardio. “

As far as food?

“With the plan I’m on, you can eat quite a bit as long as you exercise. In the morning, I have two boiled eggs, asparagus, and half a cup of muesli with almond milk. For lunch, I have chicken or fish with vegetables, and for dinner, I have six to eight ounces of fish with vegetables and half a potato. Plus snacks. I don’t eat bread or sugar. But I’m not starving myself,” Ora dished.

Judging by the photos, her hard work has definitely been paying.