‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, August 14: Summer’s Shocking Truth!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, August 14, bring romance, shocking discovery, and a defensive reaction that smells suspicious.

Victor (Eric Braeden) romances Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), according to She Knows Soaps. Nikki is stressed, and it’s obvious her anxiety is taking a toll on her health. Now that Victor employed Dr. Nate Hastings (Brooks Darnell) to look after both of their health, he wants to ensure his wife remains strong as they take on Genoa City and the world together.

With that in mind, Victor surprises Nikki with a lovely romantic couple’s massage complete with a special dinner afterward. Such a thoughtful gift should be just what the doctor ordered. However, Victor doesn’t really know that the source of Nikki’s stress is what she did to J.T. and the subsequent coverup. Considering he’s the Great Victor Newman, it’s surprising he hasn’t put it all together yet, but so far he remains in the dark, and until something changes, all the couple’s massages in the world won’t relieve Nikki’s worry.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) becomes defensive when she finds out that Nate is her parents’ personal MD. She worries that Nate will eventually suss out the source of her mother’s stress, and that could spell disaster for the two Newman women along with Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

Next week on #YR, a new face has surfaced to heat things up in Genoa City. You won’t want to miss it! ???? pic.twitter.com/ogfiIv46da — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 10, 2018

Victoria even goes so far as to warn Nate not to put his nose into places it doesn’t belong, which is sure to pique his interest. Nate’s job is to ensure that Nikki stays healthy, and helping her discover and rid herself of harmful worry is one of his jobs. Victoria would be wise to stay out of it and stop worrying, but when has anyone in Genoa City been wise?

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) make a discovery about the identity of Phyllis’ mystery man. While sparring about their bet and who may or may not win, they both realize that Nick stayed away from home the same night Phyllis had a man sleep over. That’s when it hits Summer — her parents slept together and then moved forward to continue their relationships with their significant others.

Of course, Summer cannot possibly let sleeping dogs lie with this little nugget of news. She’s bound to use it to her fullest advantage, and the one thing she wants most right now is to win her bet with Kyle and take his sports car. Could this be the detail that pushes Billy (Jason Thompson) away from Phyllis and into Summer’s welcoming arms? She certainly hopes it will be.