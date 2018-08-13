Sam Smith Shades Michael Jackson

Sam Smith is one of the hottest singers in the world right now, but it turns out he’s not a fan of some other great singers. Well, just one: Michael Jackson.

The “I’m Not the Only One” singer was on a boat with fellow crooner Adam Lambert and the former American Idol captured Smith on video discussing the King of Pop.

According to People, as Jackson’s “Human Nature” played in the background, Smith remarked, “I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song.”

Lambert posted the video on Instagram but deleted it quickly. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quick enough, apparently, as it was captured by Music News Facts, which reposted the video on its Twitter. Other similar accounts have also reposted it, like Pop Crave, spreading the video like wildfire. The Twitter community lashed out at Smith’s remark.

“imagine hating michael jackson and being obsessed with fifth harmony” one Twitter user wrote. Another wrote, “DUMB to the core. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. However as an artist himself, he needs to educate himself better. The one he doesn’t like is the barometer for greatness for an artist. MJ”s contributions to music, fashion, videos-short films, performances, etc. Learn!”

Adam Lambert accidentally posts a video of Sam Smith saying: ‘I don’t like Michael Jackson, but this is a good song’ pic.twitter.com/Rhw1lnA5O0 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 10, 2018

Singer and actress Stephanie Mills, who dated Jackson, took to her Instagram to weigh in, according to People.

“@samsmithworld Don’t come for MICHAEL JACKSON when you wish you have sold as many records and you wish you were the King of Pop like he was,” she wrote on her post. The picture she posted was a clip of an article describing the video.

Mills continued, “I’m so tired of you people studying our music, and studying our artist and claiming that you don’t like our music. Go sit your 1 HIT WONDER a** down and learn how to finish a tour. When you can sell as many records as the king of Pop, Michael Jackson then maybe you can say something. So I say to you Mr. Smith have several seats and come for me if you want to.”

Sam Smith has yet to comment on his statement against Jackson. Lambert has also kept quiet.

Smith did share on his Instagram how happy he was and how much fun he had while on vacation in California.

“Had the most beautiful few weeks with family and friends in California. Basically been listening to music non stop & laughing and eating???????? Second leg of tour starts on Tuesday in Saint Paul. Can’t wait to see you all xxxx,” he commented on the post.

Smith is about to start the second leg of his worldwide tour.