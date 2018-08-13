Michael Cohen Denies Omarosa’s Claim that Donald Trump Ate a Piece of Paper in the Oval Office

Michael Cohen and Donald Trump are currently in a battle about recorded tapes of conversations and their credibility. Today though they are fighting on the same side. According to People, former political aide Omarosa claimed that she once witnessed Trump eat a note from the attorney in the Oval Office. Cohen is now denying that claim.

Cohen took to social media to call out Omarosa’s claim. “To the many dozens of #journalists who called me, questioning @OMAROSA claim in her new book that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump took a note from me, put it in his mouth and ate it…I saw NO such thing and am shocked anyone would take this seriously,” Cohen tweeted.

Omarosa claimed she saw Trump eat the paper in her new book Unhinged which is going to be released on Tuesday.

“I saw him put a note in his mouth. Since Trump was ever the germaphobe, I was shocked he appeared to be chewing and swallowing the paper. It must have been something very, very sensitive,” Omarosa wrote in her book according to People.

Trump retweeted Cohen’s tweet denying Omarosa’s claim.

“The president has retweeted a tweet by his former personal lawyer (who has turned against him and recorded conversations with him) in an effort to fact check his former staffer who also recorded conversations with him,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote.

Omarosa’s book Unhinged: An Insider Account of the Trump White House recounts stories of her experiences in the White House and dishes up a lot of dirt, according to The Guardian. She was abruptly fired from her role as an aide to the President in December.

Aside from the eating the paper bit, Omarosa also dishes that the White House now has a tanning bed. We are also advised that Trump had initially asked to be sworn in over a copy of Art of the Deal, instead of the Bible.

Trump hasn’t addressed the paper issues or anything else in her book. He did send a tweet saying, “Wacky Omarosa already has a fully signed Non-Disclosure Agreement!” This could also be possibly regarding the alleged tapes Omarosa has of when she was fired from the White House.

Omarosa originally was working for a Clinton Pac, Ready for Hillary in 2013, and telling the world: “All of us have to stick together and get behind this sister.” She was offered a position on Trump’s campaign after she was courted by Michael Cohen, Corey Lewandowski, and Donald Trump, she says. Who could say no to an offer like that?