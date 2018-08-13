Cleveland Browns: Bold Predictions For Tyrod Taylor In 2018

Tyrod Taylor is entering a new year with a new team after a frustrating season with the Buffalo Bills in 2017. While he was able to lead the team to the NFL playoffs, Taylor felt mistreated by the coaching staff. At one point in the middle of the season, Taylor even saw his starting job taken away.

While the frustration was real last season with the Bills, Taylor is not going to have to worry about it. He was traded to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and is projected to be the starting quarterback for the Browns. Hue Jackson certainly has stuck with his original statement about Taylor being his starter to begin the year.

Last season with the Bills. Taylor ended up completing 62.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,799 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions, according to ESPN stats. He also racked up 427 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

In order to keep the starting job for the entire season, Taylor will have to play well. He has a very talented Baker Mayfield sitting behind him ready to take playing time whenever he can get it. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft showed major flashes of big potential in the Browns’ first preseason game against the New York Giants.

Despite having the No. 1 overall pick behind him, Taylor is excited and confident for the 2018 season. He has Jarvis Landry and Josh Gordon leading the way at wide receiver and has talent in the backfield as well. This is a good situation for the veteran quarterback and he should be excited for a fresh start.

All of that being said, what bold predictions can be made for Taylor looking ahead to the 2018 NFL season?

Cleveland Browns QB stats vs. Giants: Tyrod Taylor: 5/5

99 yards

1 TD

158.3 QB rating Baker Mayfield: 11/20

212 yards

2 TDS

125.4 QB rating#CLEvsNYG pic.twitter.com/ULAJK5M0mm — 247Sports (@247Sports) August 10, 2018

Taylor Will Lead the Browns to Eight Wins

Let’s start this one off with Taylor leading the Browns to eight more wins than they had last year. That’s right, Cleveland will finish with at least an 8-8 record in 2018. While that record isn’t going to get them into the playoffs, it is enough to get fans excited about the future of their favorite team once again for the first time in a long time.

Cleveland Will Receive 4,000 Passing Yards and 25 Touchdowns from Taylor

Next up, Taylor will break out with a monstrous season from a statistical standpoint with at least 4,000 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. He finally has a lethal arsenal of weapons to target and still has a decent running game to take some pressure off of his arm. Taylor is going to fit well in Cleveland and his numbers will back that statement up.

Tyrod Earns a Starting Job Elsewhere

While Taylor is going to have a big season for the Browns, there is not a very good chance that he will end up keeping Mayfield off the field for more than one year. Taylor will play well enough to earn himself a starting job elsewhere in free agency next offseason. No matter where he ends up signing next year, Taylor has the talent to be a lethal quarterback in the right situation.