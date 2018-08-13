Kim Kardashian ‘Livid’ With Kanye West Over Song Lyrics Claiming He’d Sleep With Her Sisters, Reports ‘Radar’

Kim Kardashian is reportedly furious with her husband, Kanye West, for the lyrics in his new song, “XTCY,” which claim he would sleep with her four sisters, Kourntey and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

According to an August 13 report by Radar Online, Kim Kardashian thinks Kanye West crossed the line with the lyrics that state he would “smash” his four sisters-in-law.

“You got sick thoughts? I got more of em’. You got a sister-in-law you would smash? I got four of em,” West’s lyrics read. Sources are now telling the outlet that Kim is completely furious with the rapper, who reportedly didn’t ask her or her sisters before recording the song.

“Kim was livid. He did not run the lyrics by any of them before he dropped the song. It really grossed them all out. The whole family was shocked that he would sexualize them like that.”

Meanwhile, Kanye West reportedly told the famous family that it was “all in good fun.” Many Kim Kardashian fans found the lyrics off putting as well, claiming that it seemed very inappropriate to for the rapper, 41, to speak about his wife’s sisters in such a way, especially since Kylie Jenner, who turned 21 last week, is so much younger than him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are coming off a rocky year in their marriage. The couple allegedly had some bumps in the road earlier this year when Kanye began to speak out on his support for Donald Trump, a rant that continued for days, and eventually led him to appear on TMZ Live, where he made a controversial statement about slavery being a choice.

The comments caused a lot of tension in the couple’s marriage, and West even rapped about believing Kardashian would leave him after his statements. However, Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, says that the pair are doing very well now, and are “solid” after having some “hiccups.”

“I think they’re just so solid. They’re so connected, and they love each other very much, and they have a family that they’re committed to. They’re committed to one another, and people, you’re not always going to agree with each other forever. You’re going to have differences. You’re going to have things that pop up. You’re going to have hiccups. There’s a lot of things in life as human beings that we all deal with, especially if we have a partner, a spouse. I think they’re so committed to one another that things like that probably bring them closer together,” Jenner told Us Weekly Magazine of her daughter and son-in-law.