‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Mid-Season Premiere: As A Mega-Storm Threatens, A Mega-Crossover Is Hinted

The mid-season premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead opened with flying zombies as a mega-storm hits Texas. However, could there also be a mega-crossover event between Fear and its companion series, The Walking Dead?

Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead opened with a mega-storm hitting. Flying zombies were everywhere as fierce winds picked them up and flung them through the air. Althea’s (Maggie Grace) S.W.A.T. vehicle was also seen sheltering the storm.

However, it was also revealed during the mid-season premiere of Season 4 that Morgan (Lennie James) was planning to make the trip back to Virginia and re-join with Rick’s (Andrew Lincoln) group.

Now, it seems like only yesterday that Morgan made the long walk from Virginia to Texas after he decided it was too hard caring about people and then losing them in The Walking Dead. However, now that he has been sucked into an unexpected friendship with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and joining with Alicia’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) group, Morgan has come to the realization that he will meet people regardless of his intentions. So, he may as well let Rick know he was right all along.

As a result of this epiphany, Morgan is trying to get his new-found friends to make the trek with him. And, if this happens, it could mean that a mega-crossover could occur when The Walking Dead returns with Season 9 in October.

“Alexandria is a good place for good people,” Morgan said in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 as he tried to convince the others to join him in Virginia. “We’d be lucky to have you.”

If Morgan does convince the group to return with him, then that would mean that there will be a mega-crossover event when Season 9 of The Walking Dead premieres. However, it also means that if all of the Fear group make the trip with Morgan, then Fear the Walking Dead will cease to exist. And, with AMC already announcing the renewal of Fear the Walking Dead for Season 5, as per a previous Inquisitr article, it seems likely that at least some characters will decline Morgan’s invitation and stay behind.

Although, Forbes suggests that with the renewal of Fear for Season 5, it may be an indicator that Season 5 will be the last season for the spinoff zombie series. This will likely mean that Morgan will eventually convince his new group to join him over the next season and a half of Fear the Walking Dead.

Alternatively, Morgan could end up deciding not to make the trip and remain in Texas for good. So, how likely is it that Morgan will not make the long trip back to Virginia?

Fear‘s showrunner, Ian Goldberg, told Entertainment Weekly about their plans for Morgan in the back half of Season 4.

“There is still a big part of Morgan that is connected to the people he left behind, Goldberg reveals. “We’re going to see that he’s also wrestling with some other emotional demons that we’re going to unpack as the back half of this season goes on.”

Considering Andrew Lincoln is set to leave The Walking Dead in Season 9, it would be a welcome reunion for Morgan and Rick to meet up once more before Rick departs the show. However, Goldberg also hints that while Morgan might want to return to Virginia, that might not actually eventuate. Although, he will give it a real red hot go.

“He may say that he’s going back to Alexandria, but the journey to get there is going to be filled with a lot of unexpected turns. We look forward to hearing how people react to that journey.”

Of course, fans will just have to tune into Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out whether Morgan and his new group make it to Virginia or not.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10 of Season 4 on August 19.