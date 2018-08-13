Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Toned Body While Detoxing in Blue Bikini

Instagram followers found her very interesting to look at despite sister Kim's recent comment to the contrary.

Kourtney Kardashian has been feuding with sisters Khloe and Kim lately, but she looked anything but angry in a photo she shared to Instagram Monday. The snap showed Kourtney looking fit and toned wearing a blue bikini while lying in a pool. She looked completely relaxed with her eyes closed and arms outstretched. She captioned the photo with one word, “detox.”

Fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) recently witnessed arguments between Kourtney and her sisters Khloe and Kim. While the three have agreed that they have problems communicating with each other, Kourtney has made it clear lately that business and the KUWTK show are not the priority that they are for Khloe and Kim. She has also said that she doesn’t feel like they “have her back.”

The most recent episode of KUWTK included a couple of intense arguments between the sisters, including one in which Kourtney told Kim that she was very hurt when Kim said she was “the least interesting to look at.” It’s a statement that Kourtney’s Instagram followers obviously disagree with as many of them made comments on her Instagram photo like “so interesting to look at wow,” “You’re the most interesting to look at Kourt,” and “Least interesting to look at… I think not.”

detox A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 13, 2018 at 1:30pm PDT

As recently reported by the Inquisitr, sister Kylie Jenner recently expressed her support for Kourtney. When she posted a photo of herself wearing the sparkling purple dress that she wore to Kylie’s 21st birthday party, Kylie posted a comment that read “so interesting to look at” followed by a couple of heart emojis.

Kourtney has also been dealing with some drama in another part of her life lately — her love life. As reported by Us Weekly, the 39-year-old Kardashian split up with 26-year-old Younes Bendjima recently after dating him for about two years. It seems that, unlike with sisters Kim and Khloe, there wasn’t a major argument that drove them apart. Their relationship had simply “ran its course.” One source described it as a “maturity issue.”

“There’s little chance of Kourtney and Younes getting back together. He’d have to grow up. There were a number of reasons it didn’t work, but at the end of the day the main reason was a maturity issue.”

Within days of her split with Younes, photos of her sitting with ex-husband and father of her children Scott Disick emerged, fueling rumors that the two are reuniting. The photos were taken at sister Kylie’s 21st birthday party, and both Kourtney and Scott seemed to be enjoying themselves, but everyone close to them denies that a reunion is on the horizon.