‘The Little Couple’ Family’s Houston Home Is Finally Sold, Offer Reportedly Pending At A Greatly Reduced Price

There's good news for Jen Arnold and Bill Klein of TLC's 'The Little Couple,' as their Texas home has finally received an offer and is currently pending

The Little Couple stars Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Florida, about a year ago. They moved into a gorgeous Florida home shortly after relocating, but, until recently, their Texas home remained on the market. It looks like they have finally accepted an offer on the Houston property, but they had to reduce the price significantly to make it happen.

Realtor shares that Jen and Bill’s home was finally sold for $899,000 after 10 price drops. Originally, the property was listed at $1,225,000, and that was after the Little Couple stars had made significant renovations to ensure the home was move-in ready for any buyers of any height. They took out all of the customizations they’d incorporated to accommodate their specific needs, and anyone interested in purchasing the property would have little-to-nothing that needed to be done upon moving into the place.

Unfortunately, the area was hit by Hurricane Harvey around the same time that the home went on the market. Jen and Bill’s place didn’t sustain any damage from the hurricane. However, homes not far from theirs did have damage and the Houston housing market as a whole endured challenges as a result of the storm’s tear through town.

Realtor notes that the home may well have been priced too high to begin with, perhaps in an effort by the Little Couple stars to recoup some of the money they spent in renovating the place for buyers of typical heights. Experts also noted that the pool may have held some potential buyers back, especially given the fact that it was located in the center of the home and didn’t receive full sun throughout the whole day.

Radar Online was the first to note the pending sale for the Little Couple family’s Houston home. They share that it was first put on the market shortly before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, and the family made their first price reduction shortly after the storm hit. Jen and Bill’s place dropped from $1.225 million to $1.199 at that point, and in May it was featured with a price tag of $999,000.

Knowing that the home finally has a pending offer is surely a big relief to Jen and Bill. The Little Couple family seems to be doing great in Florida, with Will and Zoey looking happy in the many updates that Arnold shares. The kids are about to start school again and they spent the summer busy with the beach and visits to Disney, nearby children’s museums, and other local attractions.

TLC is reportedly bringing The Little Couple back for a new season soon. However, so far, no specific premiere date has been revealed. Fans are thrilled to see that Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein’s Texas home has finally sold and they’re anxious to know when the family’s show will be back with new episodes.