Jenelle Evans Finally Signs On To Appear On ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 As The Show Adds Jace’s Father To The Mix

Jenelle Evans is officially returning to Teen Mom 2 for Season 9. The mother of three signed on to come back late last week after a long contract dispute with MTV.

According to an August 13 report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Jenelle Evans signed her contract with MTV last week. The Teen Mom 2 star is said to begin filming Season 9 this week after the network irons out a filming schedule with her.

Evans had refused to re-sign with the series after her husband, David Eason, was fired from the show. After he was let go, David was banned from all filming locations, including the home he shares with Jenelle, during filming hours. He was also not allowed to accompany her to any reunions or the filming of any other specials.

Jenelle Evans has allegedly been making some big demands from the network when it comes to her contract for Season 9, and held up negotiations for weeks while the other girls were filming. However, Evans and her lawyer finally came to a compromise that worked for them and MTV.

Sources tell the outlet that the first few days of filming will be a catch up of all the things that Jenelle and her mother, Barbara Evans, have been doing since the last season ended.

Meanwhile, since David Eason is no longer filming the series, Teen Mom 2 had to figure out a way to add some more depth to Jenelle Evans’ story. This means that Jace’s father, Andrew Lewis, will be brought into the mix of the storyline, if he agrees to appear on the show.

Andrew has had very little contact with Jace since his birth, but has been mentioned numerous times throughout the series. He was a part of Jenelle’s 16 and Pregnant episode, but hasn’t been seen much since that time. Andrew has not officially signed on to appear on Teen Mom 2, but he has been contacted by production about participating in Season 9.

In addition, Jenelle Evans is allegedly trying to revamp her image during Season 9 of the show, and will be shown working with charities in hopes of turning her reputation around in the eyes of the viewers.

“They have plans to show Jenelle working with various charities. [Jenelle] feels that her poor image has cost her several appearance opportunities, and that it’s not fair that other Teen Mom stars are allowed to do ventures with other networks and Jenelle is not,” an insider dished.

Teen Mom 2 will return with Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus in the coming months.