‘Andi Mack’ Renewal Status: Season 2 Of The Disney Hit Wraps, Fans Are Anxious For What Comes Next [Spoilers]

'Andi Mack' spoilers hint that the Season 2 finale will be a doozy, but luckily, the Disney Channel has already renewed the show for Season 3.

Monday night brings the Season 2 finale of the Disney Channel hit Andi Mack and spoilers hint that it’ll be a big episode. Andi has been through a lot in this second season of the series and fans are anxious to know whether or not the show will return for Season 3.

Some networks leave both fans and cast members hanging when it comes to decisions regarding renewals or cancellations. In this case, Disney showed their faith in Andi Mack long before this second season finale. As TVLine revealed some months back, Season 3 is already in the works and apparently, it will debut in late 2018.

Andi Mack is said to be one of Disney Channel’s top shows for its main demographic and it’s made great strides to provide groundbreaking storylines. The premise, of course, revolves around Andi discovering that her “big sister” Bex is really her biological mother.

However, the show has moved forward from there and also recently showcased a storyline where Cyrus revealed that he was gay. This revelation by Cyrus makes him the first main character on a Disney show who is gay.

Season 3 was slated to begin filming shortly after the renewal announcement came, so it is well under way or perhaps even wrapped already. While a premiere date for the new episodes has not been revealed yet, news should emerge soon on this front.

Three generations of Mack women –Andi, Bex and Celia – come together in the #AndiMack season two finale premiering Monday, August 13 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on #DisneyChannel. pic.twitter.com/fu4GNQKMwU — Disney Channel PR (@DisneyChannelPR) August 13, 2018

As for the finale coming up on Monday night, Andi Mack spoilers hint that there’s a big moment on the way for Bex and Bodie. TV Guide notes that this one is titled “The Cake That Takes The Cake,” and viewers will see Bex and Andi putting together a special dinner for Bowie. However, someone unexpected shows up and crashes the party.

Viewers saw last week how Bex had decided she was going to ask Bowie to marry her, and Andi Mack spoilers hint that this will be a big part of the upcoming finale. Disney’s PR Twitter page shared a photo of the ring that Bex will use in her proposal, noting that it’s a yin-yang ring that represents how two opposing forces can come together to become something whole.

Bex finally feels ready to marry Bowie and Andi is excited to see this on the horizon. Bex and Bowie have had a hard time getting on the same page about being together, but is the time finally right for them to tie the knot? Will fans be left with a cliffhanger on this front? Andi Mack spoilers tease that this should be a great finale and it’ll set the stage for plenty of great action when Season 3 debuts later this year.