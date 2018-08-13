Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Sexy Tiffany Blue Swimsuit

It pays to have your own swimwear line, just ask Elizabeth Hurley.

Earlier today, the 53-year-old wowed fans by posting yet another swimsuit-clad photo for her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In the caption of the sexy snapshot, Hurley tells fans that she is “test driving” samples for her popular swimwear collection, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

The photo itself is stunning as the actress stands on the back of a boat while her gorgeous locks flow in the wind. Just behind her is a large body of water though Hurley did not disclose to her followers exactly where she is in the snapshot. It appears as though Hurley is wearing very minimal makeup as she sports an oversized pair of sunglasses on her face. The actress also seems to be having a great time testing out pieces of her collection as there’s a noticeable smile on her face.

The gorgeous, tiffany blue bathing suit shows off Elizabeth’s amazing body, including her toned legs. The top of the suit has an opening that plunges just to above Hurley’s navel. It’s complete with two strings holding the suit together while it shows off ample amounts of cleavage. The back of the suit ties like a halter top while the bottom has high cut leg lines.

So far, Hurley’s Instagram fans have given the photo a lot of kudos with over 22,000 likes in addition to 320 comments. Many fans shared their thoughts on the prototype for the possible upcoming suit while countless others chimed in to gush over how amazing Elizabeth looks.

“Elizabeth Stunning and beautiful looking woman.”

“Sexiest woman alive on earth,” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful swim wear Elizabeth,” one more chimed in.

In a recent interview with People, Hurley shared that her swimsuit line is meant to be worn by people of all ages as she reminded young people to be confident in their own skin.

“I wish I’d realized that all young people are gorgeous. Those tiny faults we obsessed about were insignificant in the whole dazzling, youthful package.”

Hurley also told the publication that she doesn’t have time to notice the people that are obsessing over how amazing she looks while posing in her swimsuit line. For her, it’s basically just another day at the office.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging then you’re not busy enough,” she dished. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stare at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”