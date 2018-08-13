The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ NeidHart – Bret Hart, Vince McMahon, WWE, More

The wrestling world always bands together when it loses one of its own.

Sad news hit the world of professional wrestling early on Monday morning when news broke that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart had died at the age of 63. Immediately, the world was in complete shock and quite somber, but that soon ended. It didn’t take long for wrestling personalities, fans, and family members began sharing their reactions and memories of the former WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion.

As reported by Inquisitr, Jim Neidhart passed away early on Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency at his home in Florida. TMZ ended up updating their initial report and revealed that the “preliminary information” indicated that Neidhart fell at his home, hit his head, and died as a result of his injury.

The official website of WWE issued a statement on Neidhart’s passing and looked back on his historic wrestling career. “The Anvil” will never be forgotten by anyone and he will always be remembered for his strength, agility, and his incredible laugh that made his promos with longtime tag team partner Bret “Hit Man” Hart so memorable.

By Monday afternoon, the wrestling world had the news pass around and the tributes began coming forth on social media. His daughter Natalya Neidhart has still not commented as of this writing.

Stunned and saddened. I just don’t have the words right now. pic.twitter.com/fcO8Skuuhz — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 13, 2018

I am overwhelmed with grief, love and sympathy by the passing of Jim Neidhart. Love and prayers to his family. He was always with me and a real friend through the good and bad. Love and miss you already, Jim. RIP my brother. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 13, 2018

Reflecting on the life and legacy of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart today. My thoughts and those of the entire @WWE family are with @NatbyNature and the Neidhart family. pic.twitter.com/d3zl9uyKkn — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 13, 2018

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Jim Neidhart. A Legend of the wrestling industry. My condolences to Jim’s family & friends. #RIPAnvil pic.twitter.com/aMDQAgBTLa — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 13, 2018

Many old-school WWF fans will remember the battles that went on between the team of Demolition (Ax and Smash) and the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart). For a number of years, the two teams traded the WWF Tag Team belts and put on some of the greatest matches in history.

That’s why it made things even a bit more emotional for many fans after seeing Smash offer up his thoughts on the passing of “The Anvil.”

It is terrible I just heard Jim Neidhart passed away. I just pray for his family to get through this.Jim was a great friend and I will really miss him. — Demolition Smash (@RealDemoSmash) August 13, 2018

My Good Friend Jim Neidhart, A World Class Athlete And A Man Among Men. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JSmdpZ9YZ1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 13, 2018

Saddened To Hear Jim Neidhart Has Passed. My Prayers Are With His Families. Guess God Needed An “Anvil” Angel RIP Jim???????? — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) August 13, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Neidhart family Jim Neidhart Passes Away At 63-Years-Old @Myringsidenews https://t.co/isJ2UFVdGd — Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat (@real_steamboat) August 13, 2018

Sad to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart. Condolences to his family, friends and fans. Jim was an important part of the landscape during one of the most important periods in the industry. RIP Jim, — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 13, 2018

My deepest condolences to my Friends @NatbyNature @TJWilson and their family during this very tough time of loss of a family member not only to you all, but to all of the @WWE Family as a whole????????❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 13, 2018

R.I.P. Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Jim stood out in a unique world with one of a kind personalities. — Bruce Prichard (@bruceprichard) August 13, 2018

ONE OF MY OLDEST FRIENDS IN THE BUSINESS JIM NEIDHART. WE TRAVEL TOGETHER I LOVE HIM FOREVER LIKE A BROTHER. GOD BLESS FAMILY I NEVER FORGET YOU BUBBA. pic.twitter.com/lt1dE8QOvt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 13, 2018

So sorry to hear about the passing of Jim Neidhart.

What a unique and funny guy, he will be missed.

Condolences to Nattie, and the entire Hart Family, as well friends and fans. — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) August 13, 2018

I've worked with hundreds in the wrestling business. Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart was no doubt one of the most underrated of all time. Great wrestler, great entertainer, phenomenal human being. Thank you for all you did for us. pic.twitter.com/D8pU9WXJLU — Vince Russo (@THEVinceRusso) August 13, 2018

Along with many superstars offering up their condolences and sympathies to the Neidhart and Hart families, wrestling promotions know a great man was lost. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart appeared briefly for TNA Impact Wrestling back in late 2009, and the promotion wanted to pay tribute to him as well.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jim Neidhart. Our thoughts are with his family today. pic.twitter.com/3ZL4XKZDcn — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2018

It was actually former wrestler B Brian Blair who was one of the first to put the word out there about Neidhart’s death.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is one of the numerous wrestlers who has passed away in 2018 with a number of them dying within the last few weeks. For a long time, Neidhart was a part of the Hart Foundation which will go down as one of the greatest WWF/WWE tag teams in history. He was a part of major storylines during the “Attitude Era” and he knew how to be a great superstar and a great man. As is obvious by the many reactions and tributes, he was also loved around the world and his friends want everyone to know it.