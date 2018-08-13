The Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Jim ‘The Anvil’ NeidHart – Bret Hart, Vince McMahon, WWE, More

The wrestling world always bands together when it loses one of its own.

Sad news hit the world of professional wrestling early on Monday morning when news broke that Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart had died at the age of 63. Immediately, the world was in complete shock and quite somber, but that soon ended. It didn’t take long for wrestling personalities, fans, and family members began sharing their reactions and memories of the former WWF/WWE Tag Team Champion.

As reported by Inquisitr, Jim Neidhart passed away early on Monday morning after suffering a medical emergency at his home in Florida. TMZ ended up updating their initial report and revealed that the “preliminary information” indicated that Neidhart fell at his home, hit his head, and died as a result of his injury.

The official website of WWE issued a statement on Neidhart’s passing and looked back on his historic wrestling career. “The Anvil” will never be forgotten by anyone and he will always be remembered for his strength, agility, and his incredible laugh that made his promos with longtime tag team partner Bret “Hit Man” Hart so memorable.

By Monday afternoon, the wrestling world had the news pass around and the tributes began coming forth on social media. His daughter Natalya Neidhart has still not commented as of this writing.

Many old-school WWF fans will remember the battles that went on between the team of Demolition (Ax and Smash) and the Hart Foundation (Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart). For a number of years, the two teams traded the WWF Tag Team belts and put on some of the greatest matches in history.

That’s why it made things even a bit more emotional for many fans after seeing Smash offer up his thoughts on the passing of “The Anvil.”

Along with many superstars offering up their condolences and sympathies to the Neidhart and Hart families, wrestling promotions know a great man was lost. Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart appeared briefly for TNA Impact Wrestling back in late 2009, and the promotion wanted to pay tribute to him as well.

It was actually former wrestler B Brian Blair who was one of the first to put the word out there about Neidhart’s death.

Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart is one of the numerous wrestlers who has passed away in 2018 with a number of them dying within the last few weeks. For a long time, Neidhart was a part of the Hart Foundation which will go down as one of the greatest WWF/WWE tag teams in history. He was a part of major storylines during the “Attitude Era” and he knew how to be a great superstar and a great man. As is obvious by the many reactions and tributes, he was also loved around the world and his friends want everyone to know it.