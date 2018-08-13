Pink Reveals Her Insane Abs & Tattoos In A Red Bikini In New Photos

The singer shows off her ripped abs as she hit the beach Down Under.

Singer Pink was rocking a bikini during a fun beach day with her family in Australia as she flaunted her insane abs and numerous tattoos. New candid photos published by Daily Mail showed the mom of two rocking a tiny red bikini while spending some time with her family in Byron Bay, Australia, on August 13.

The snaps showed the “What About Us” singer revealed her seriously toned abs as she hit the beach with her family while Down Under, as she showed off some skin in a red two-piece patterned bikini that revealed her many tattoos across her arms and legs.

The star was enjoying a day by the sea with her husband of 12 years Carey Hart and their two children, 7-year-old Willow and 1-year-old Jameson, and could even be seen snapping some cute family photos of her own as she played about in the sand while revealing her incredible body in her skimpy bikini.

The brand new paparazzi pictures showed that Pink then decided to cover up a little more during her fun day on the sand, covering her bikini by donning a long white cover-up while also donning a hat to shield her head from the hot Australian sun while she took a paddle in the ocean.

The snaps came shortly after Pink was forced to clap back at social media trolls after she was spotted at an Australian beach earlier this month.

As Inquisitr reported, the mom of two was spotted relaxing on the beach with her kids after postponing a concert in Sydney due to illness. However, social media trolls were quick to call out the star for hitting the beach while ill, causing her to explain herself on Instagram.

“What these parasite paparazzi don’t show you,” Pink hit back in part, “is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

But when she’s not hitting back at the haters, it looks like Pink is hitting the gym.

Though the star gets in a pretty big workout just from performing her seriously energetic shows, she’s also been open about how important working out is to her in the past.

Shape previously reported that Pink revealed that she likes to “feel strong,” noting that hitting the gym and exercising helps her to keep a clear mind.

“I like results. I like feeling strong. It keeps my mental floor higher,” she said of her passion for exercise. “Even if it’s a pain in the a** and you hate working out, the endorphins help.”

As for how Pink likes to keep in shape, she said at the time that she was on a vegan diet and also tries to do either an hour of cardio or yoga an impressive six days a week to get her ripped abs.