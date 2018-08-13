Man Shot To Death In Rock Hill, Suspect On The Run Police Say

Police said the shooting is the city's second homicide of the year.

Police are investigating a homicide in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Sunday morning.

According to reports, a shooting happened around 11:40 am at 2522 Celanese Road at The Oaks at Little Dutchman Creek apartment complex. Responding to the call, officers found a man with gunshot wounds.

The victim, Terrence Williams, 32, was shot and killed, he was pronounced dead at the scene, Rock Hill police said.

“The shooting had just occurred when the first officers arrived,” said Captain Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the shooter took off before they arrived at the scene and is still on the run. Although no arrests have been made, police identified what they describe as a “person of interest,” who officers are seeking for questioning, Bollinger said while declining to name the person.

Witnesses spoke with local news stations after the shooting, as police spent hours canvassing the apartment and a nearby gas station, according to WSOCTV.

“We saw policemen taking things out of that car over there and put them down on the ground,” he said, referring to police searching for evidence inside a black car at the gas station.

Authorities said officers were processing the black vehicle as it was linked to the homicide, though they did not mention how.

BREAKING: Rock Hill Police Department is investigating their second homicide of the year after a fatal shooting this morning. » https://t.co/5ryW8AqE17 pic.twitter.com/ahiuXnCeDY — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) August 12, 2018

Police said Williams’ bloody death marks the city’s second homicide of 2018. The first homicide occurred on Cherry Road in early spring.

The city’s first homicide began when Rock Hill police responded to a reported shooting at an older American Legion Building on South Cherry Road before 1 a.m. on a Saturday night.

Upon arrival, police found a 24-year-old man shot at a birthday party. The victim, identified as Eric Williams, of Rock Hill, was gunned down at the end of March 2018.

Taken to a local Rock Hill hospital, the young man was treated then transported to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte where he later succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to authorities, the incident report showed at least four people were shot during the incident.

No arrests were made in the homicide, although both victims share the same last name, it is unclear if they were related or if their shootings were the result of the same suspect.

While police continue to hunt down Terrence’s shooter, they ask for the public’s help solving the homicides in South Carolina.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.