Farrah Abraham Pleads Not Guilty To Battery Charges

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham has officially decided to plead not guilty to the charge of battery and resisting police.

According to an August 13 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Farrah Abraham appeared in court on Monday on charges stemming from her June arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The former MTV reality star claimed her innocence in the courtroom as she attended the hearing with a friend and her daughter, Sophia, nine.

The prosecuting attorney offered Farrah a plea deal that would drop all of the charges against her to a simple misdemeanor trespassing charge. The deal stated that the former Teen Mom OG star would be on probation for three years, attend 26 anger management classes, do mandatory community service, and pay her court fees and fines. She would also not be allowed back at the Beverly Hills Hotel. However, Abraham refused the deal, and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

“I’m just moving on with my life, working on my TV stuff … Go, women! I’m not guilty. I don’t need a criminal record. I’m not like the other Teen Moms! I don’t think it’s funny when other people are bullied or harassed. I am a victim and that is why I am here. I just don’t want to be victimized and charged for something false on my record,” Farrah Abraham told the magazine following the court hearing on Monday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah’s mother, Debra Danielson, spoke out about her daughter following the June arrest. Debra claims that she agreed with Abraham being charged with battery and that her granddaughter, Sophia, would be better off in her care.

Currently, Sophia Abraham is not enrolled in school, but is home schooled. The nine-year-old is often seen jetting around the country with Farrah Abraham and hitting up red carpet events.

“I would have Sophia in a great school. She can socialize and be a kid, just like Farrah. She needs to be a regular kid. Go to school and achieve academically. She loves science,” Debra told Radar Online.

Danielson went on to say that Sophia should not be in the Hollywood scene at such a young age due to the amount of “pedophiles out there who take advantage of minors.” However, through it all Debra still remains hopeful that she can fix her relationship with Farrah Abraham in the future. “I wish her nothing but well,” she says.