Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Share Sweet Tributes To Daughter Maggie On 20th Birthday

It’s not every day that your daughter leaves her teens for adulthood!

Just yesterday, country singing stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill both took to their popular Instagram accounts to wish their middle daughter, Maggie, a very happy 20th birthday. McGraw and Hill are also proud parents to two other girls —16-year-old Audrey and 21-year-old Gracie.

First came Tim’s sweet tribute to his daughter. In the post shared with his 2 million-plus Instagram followers, the proud father shared two photos of his daughter. In the first snapshot, Maggie is all bundled up in winter gear with a grey beanie, white jacket, and maroon ski pants. She sports a big backpack and pair of black gloves while also wearing a huge smile on her face. The second of the pair of photos shows an up-close photo of the blonde-haired beauty sporting a brown fedora cap and a black t-shirt. But what really stole the show in the sweet tribute was Tim’s heartfelt caption to his middle child.

“Happy 20th ‘Mags-a-Million’ Your sisters, your mom and I are all so proud of the young woman you have become; the issues that you stand for and the respect that you have for yourself and the people around you,” he started the post. “As your father, you and your sisters make me proud everyday. Love you Maggie!”

McGraw’s cute post has earned him a ton of attention with over 46,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments within just a day of posting. For her tribute, Tim’s wife, Faith Hill, shared a video of herself and her daughter rocking out to “Tiny Dancer” in their car.

In the caption of the post, she wishes her “car pool karaoke partner” a happy birthday. Like her husband’s post, Faith’s has already received a ton of attention from her followers with over 61,000 likes in addition to 1,000 comments. Many fans were quick to wish Maggie a happy birthday on Faith’s post while countless others couldn’t get over how much Maggie looks like her famous parents.

“She’s truly your mini-me!! Happy Birthday to her!”

“Happy birthday sweetie May God bless you with many many more,” another fan wrote.

“I love this video and one of my favorite songs,” one more chimed in.

And earlier this summer on Faith and Tim’s Soul2Soul tour, 969 the Kat shared that Maggie took to the stage with her famous parents with her own spin on the song “I Put a Spell on You.”

Plain and simple — she is amazing!