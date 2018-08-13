‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers & Casting For Week Of August 20: Hope & Liam’s Wedding Guests Arrive

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are getting married during the week of August 20! With Taylor (Hunter Tylo) in town, there will be plenty of drama going down as she voices her opinion about her granddaughter’s father and whom she thinks he should be marrying. Highlight Hollywood also indicates that she won’t be the only doctor coming to the wedding, and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) sister will also pay a visit. Of course, B&B fans know that there’s only one officiant that the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers use, and he is all suited up and ready to make Hope and Liam official.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will return for four days next week on Bold and the Beautiful. Spoilers indicate that he will officiate the wedding ceremony. He will appear on Monday, August 20 through Thursday, August 23. B&B fans will remember that at Hope and Liam’s last wedding, Wyatt had jumped up when he asked the congregants if there was anybody who knew of a reason they shouldn’t be married. It resulted in Liam and Hope calling off the wedding once they learned how Bill had manipulated the situation. Hopefully, everyone will stay put in their seats this time around.

Brooke’s eldest daughter, Bridget (Ashley Jones), will also be attending the wedding. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also reveal that Dr. Bridget Forrester will be surprised at some of the faces she sees at the wedding. Inquisitr reported that Jones was delighted to return for a special family occasion for Bridget. She can be seen on August 20, 21, and 22.

“I was so excited to get the call to come back. B&B has been my home for so long, and I think of Bridget as a part of me. I will always come back when they invite me.”

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is also back to support her niece, Hope, as she gets married. B&B fans will remember the touching scenes between the sisters as they helped Hope prepare for her wedding day. Katie (Heather Tom), Donna, and Brooke scuttled around the bride and made her day special. Gareis posted a heartwarming video of Tom, Jones, and herself celebrating Lang’s birthday. Bold and the Beautiful fans can see Gareis back on August 20, 21, 22, and 23.

Taylor is back on August 16, 17, 20, 21, and 22. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there will be trouble brewing when she confronts Brooke on Friday, August 17. Brooke will also realize that Taylor is trying to derail Hope’s wedding, according to She Knows Soaps. However, it remains to be seen if Hope and Liam will actually be able to seal the deal this time around. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.