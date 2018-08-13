Padma Lakshmi Rocks Bikinis While Wrapping Up Vacation, ‘Top Chef’ Star Jokes About All The Pasta She Ate

'Top Chef' host Padma Lakshmi may have embraced the opportunity to eat a lot of pasta while in Italy, but it certainly doesn't show in her bikini posts.

Padma Lakshmi recently wrapped filming on the next season of Top Chef and she decided she had earned an amazing vacation to decompress from the rigors of the filming schedule. She spent the past couple of weeks in Italy with her beau, her daughter, and friends, and it looks like it was a truly amazing vacation.

As the Inquisitr had previously shared, Padma Lakshmi was with daughter Krishna, and seemingly on-again boyfriend Adam Dell, during her time in Italy. The days were filled with family bonding time, exquisite food, and time in the water, and it seems that the Top Chef host found a great balance between each of those things.

In her latest Instagram Story, Lakshmi notes that the vacation was over and it was back to reality. Padma even included a clip of the Soul II Soul song “Back to Life” while noting that it described her post-vacation vibes. One photo in her Insta Stories showed the Top Chef star in a tiny blue bikini noting that she was saying “Ciao” to Europe from Capri, Italy, and it was a gorgeous shot.

Another photo that Lakshmi put up on Instagram joked about how she felt after eating her way through Italy and embracing all the pasta the country had to offer. There was a series of photos Padma posted that showed her with Krishna during a private pirate night as well as a night filled with fireworks that they watched from the boat while in France.

The trip included some other close friends and Padma sipped champagne on the boat with her besties while wearing an animal-print bikini and enjoying the sights of Corsica. Lakshmi was also focused on getting in lots of mommy and daughter bonding time during this European trip, as another Instagram post showed her relaxing in Corsica with Krishna.

A premiere date for Season 16 of Top Chef has not been announced yet, but it will be debuting somewhere toward the end of 2018. Most of the season was filmed in Kentucky, but Padma revealed that the finale was shot in Asia.

What kind of adventure will Padma Lakshmi head off on next? Based on the tidbits she shared from this European vacation, it looks like it’ll be hard to top the time she spent with her loved ones during this trip. However, Lakshmi rarely stays put for long and chances are good that she’ll have another amazing trip coming up soon, whether it’s for filming or for pleasure.