Bethenny Frankel Breaks Silence On Dennis Shields’ Death In Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post

Skinnygirl founder Bethenny Frankel is finally breaking her silence on the death of her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

Since his unexpected passing last week, the normally outspoken star has remained relatively quiet in public and on social media. And as the Inquisitr shared earlier today, a somber Frankel attended the NYC funeral of her former flame dressed in all black. Now that she has seemingly had time to pick up the pieces and gather her thoughts, Frankel finally broke her silence on Shields’ passing in a heart-wrenching Instagram post.

“Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love. #nowandforever.”

Along with the caption is a photo of Dennis and Bethenny’s late dog Cookie laying in bed together. In the image, Dennis puts his left hand under his head as he lays on a pillow with a smile on his face. At his back is Bethenny’s beloved dog, Cookie, who is also resting in bed. As fans may recall, Bethenny tragically lost Cookie last October, she was 17-years-old at the time of her passing.

Thus far, Frankel’s fans have flooded the photo with well-wishes for the visibly upset reality star. Within just 30 minutes of posting the photo, Frankel’s sweet snapshot has already amassed over 41,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments. Many fans offered their condolences while countless others simply let Bethenny know that they were thinking about her by posting heart emojis.

“It’s hard to forget someone who gave you so much love & hope. Prayers for your comfort.”

“My most sincere condolences, Bethenny. Sending you kind thoughts and hope you will take good care of yourself during the difficult days,” another wrote.

“You have been heavy on my heart and in my prayers since hearing this. I am sorry for your loss,” one more commented.

It does not appear that Bethenny has responded to any of her fans’ well-wishes yet.

Last Friday, the Inquisitr reported that Shields was found dead at his Trump Tower apartment in New York City. The 51-year-old’s assistant found him and tried to administer Narcan for an opiate overdose but he was unsuccessful. It’s reported that the RHONY star and Shields had known each other for upwards of 30 years but didn’t start dating until later in life.

“I’ve been with someone on and off for years. It’s like a partnership where if we’re not being teammates and it’s not working and one man is down, then the other man is down. We’re trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business,” Frankel once said of the couple’s relationship.

Thoughts go out to Bethenny during this tough time.