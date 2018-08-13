The couple has been married for three months

Things have gone from rocky to potentially criminal for Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and her estranged husband Marty Caffrey. The couple, who married in May, started having a war of words online and then moved to calling the police on each other.

PageSix says that Staub has requested a temporary restraining order against Caffrey after previously stating that she hoped to work things out. The police report says that Staub returned home on Sunday and found that her garage was opened and Caffrey was at the house unexpectedly.

“She [Staub] found her husband standing in her garage. He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, agitated and confrontational.”

A current friend of the RHONJ star says Danielle didn’t want to get into it with Caffrey, so she avoided him and went upstairs, only to hear strange noises downstairs.

“After hearing a disturbing noise in another area of the residence she walked downstairs and found [Caffrey]. Then she realized that several of her family portraits of her children and other sentimental framed photographs had been taken down causing her to be upset.”

But it was not Danielle who called the police at that time, it was Caffrey who dialed 911.

EXCLUSIVE: #RHONJ star Danielle Staub has filed a restraining order against her husband Marty Caffrey https://t.co/9e8BCzbwX2 pic.twitter.com/v1rSN7xhOw — Page Six (@PageSix) August 13, 2018

But when the police arrived, instead of providing Caffrey protection, it was Staub who received the order of protection. The filing revealed that Staub “believes that [Caffrey] is attempting to tarnish her reputation and career by making repeated false reports to the media.”

The order is temporary at this point (it expires 8/20) and both parties will have to show up in court to continue the protection or fight it. Caffrey was told to gather his things and leave the home while police supervised. At this time Caffrey is barred from the home, Monmouth University, and NBC Studios. He has stated that he is pursuing a divorce from Staub.

Marty Caffrey is Staub’s third husband, but two months after the couple tied the knot on May 5th in Bimini, the new husband was posting negative messages on social media telling his new wife that it’s over.

“Sorry things didn’t work out baby. You aren’t what you pretended to be. Sad.”

Staub, who has said on RHONJ that she has been engaged 19 times had her rep release a statement to the press saying that she initially wanted to work things out with Caffrey.

“Danielle is having some difficulties with her marriage right now and is hoping everything will work out.”

It’s unclear why Caffrey is saying that Staub was not who she pretended to be, as he has made no further statements.