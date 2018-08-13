Dua Lipa Hits Stage In Revealing Sequin Top At Hungary’s Sziget Festival

Dua Lipa wore a super small bikini and sequin overlay top while performing in Budapest.

Dua Lipa wowed in Hungary as she wore a super revealing top during her performance. She wore a tiny pink string bikini top, and accessorized with a sequin overlay top. The sequin top was made up of extra-large circular sequins that hugged her body and accentuated her busty figure. Because the sequin top was so revealing, her assets were on full display as well as her flat tummy. Dua paired the outfit with some casual and baggy Adidas jogging pants and sneakers, so she looked sexy but also comfortable during her set.

The performance was part of Hungary’s Sziget Festival. Dua looked great with a short bob, going with a mostly natural look with a pop of blue eyeshadow and glossy pink lips, according to the Daily Mail.

She tweeted her excitement about the show, saying that “My first ever major festival headline show. What an absolute dream. I don’t know how we got here so fast but I never wanna leave. Love you all so much for last night… life is pretty crazy.” And indeed, her fans are also happy for Dua, who’s gaining traction and popularity as a singer.

The festival in Hungary attracted almost 500,000 people, reported Joe. It lasts a week, and features other big names like Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys, and Mumford & Sons.

SZIGET! 12.08.2018 My first ever major festival headline show. What an absolute dream. I don’t know how we got here so fast but I never wanna leave. Love you all so much for last night… life is pretty crazy ☄️☄️☄️ // shot by Pixie Levinson pic.twitter.com/QNmsDz09AM — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) August 13, 2018

Lipa also recently posted a sultry video to her Instagram, showing off her booty. The video was taken underwater, and shows her walking slowly in the water while jiggling her assets. She then dove into the water and swam a bit. She was wearing a thong bikini with a leopard print with a matching top. The caption to the video was “clickbait,” and fans loved it. It was also taken in Antalya, Turkey.

The singer made headlines recently when she slammed United Airlines for their mishandling of her sister’s peanut allergy. She tweeted that “I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severely allergic to nuts and his reply was “we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts.” Afterwards United Airlines reached out to Dua and said that “Passenger safety is our top priority.” The airlines also added that “We can’t guarantee an allergen-free environment but we work to address allergy concerns onboard ie we don’t serve pre-packaged peanuts,” according to People. They also promised to touch base with the crew and to speak with her after the plane landed.