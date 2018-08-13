Shay Mitchell Pumps Gas In Bra And Sexy Red Leather Pants

We may as well just call her the queen of fashion because Shay Mitchell has been killing it lately.

Since she first won the hearts of fans playing the role of Emily Fields on the hit show Pretty Little Liars, Shay Mitchell’s Instagram account has turned to somewhat of a fashion feed for her army of followers. It’s almost a daily occurrence for the actress to show off her incredible figure in a chic outfit and yesterday was certainly no exception. While stopping to fill up her assistant, Sammy’s, car with gas, Shay took the opportunity to use the normal moment as a photo op.

“I offered to pump Sammy’s gas and it was not at all a selfish request so I could get a few photos of my very casual weekend outfit. How was your weekend,” she wrote.

Along with the caption came two photos of the 31-year-old standing by the black sedan to pump gas. Mitchell’s long stems were fully on display in a pair of high-waisted red leather pants that tie at the waist. Along with the sexy leather pants, the actress can be seen sporting an eye-turning pair of high-heeled boots that are a metallic silver color.

On top, the fashionista sports a black and white striped Tommy Hilfiger bra that shows off ample amounts of cleavage. Per usual, Mitchell wears her long, dark locks down with a slight curl. Her look is accessorized with a pair of big, gold hoop earrings, sunglasses, and of course — bright red lipstick.

It comes as no shock that Shay’s loyal followers have already given the hot image a ton of accolades with over 709,000 likes as well as 2,300 comments in just a day of being posted. Some fans simply commented with heart eyes and heart emojis while other followers couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Mitchell looks.

“Careful,You look so hot, the pumps could have caught fire!”

“Yasss queen omg I miss pll so much,” another wrote.

“Always slaying girl,” one more chimed in.

Since Mitchell’s hit show has ended, she has been enjoying some downtime, even attending the famed Coachella music festival a few months ago. But according to W Magazine, Mitchell has another show in the works that is said to be a mix between Gossip Girl, Pretty Little Liars, and Riverdale. The show, titled You, also stars Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail.

You is expected to air on Lifetime starting this September.