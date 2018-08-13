John Oliver Criticizes Fox News Host Laura Ingraham For Racist Comments On ‘Last Week Tonight’

British comedian John Oliver went after Fox News Host Laura Ingraham for her recent racist and anti-immigrant comments on Sunday’s latest episode of the hit HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

According to The Daily Beast, Oliver began his monologue by addressing Sunday afternoon’s Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington, D.C., the sequel to last year’s fatal alt-right protest in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“As we tape this show right now tonight,” Oliver said, “a massive dozens of white nationalists apparently gathered in D.C., where they were met by hundreds of counter-protesters calling them all a**holes.” Oliver noted that it was “heartening” for him to learn that anti-fascist counter-protestors had greatly outnumbered the amount of white nationalist and alt-right demonstrators, who organized the rally in the first place, but added that the mere presence of neo-Nazis was still a problem, nonetheless.

Citing a Quinnipiac University poll estimating the number of Americans that believe President Donald Trump is a racist, Oliver commented, “It is both shocking that it’s 49 percent, and it’s equally shocking that it’s only 49 percent—because it’s not like he’s been hiding it.”

“It’s like only 49 percent of people thinking Kermit is a frog,” he joked. “It’s in his name! Whether you like or hate that about him, you have to admit he’s f***ing frog!”

Continuing with the theme of racism in America, Oliver then went on to call out Fox News host Laura Ingraham for the extensive anti-immigrant rant she delivered on live television earlier this week, which was initially aimed at New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. In her rant, Ingraham claimed that the country just doesn’t “look” the same anymore, attributing this to both legal and illegal immigration. “Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people,” Ingraham said, “and they’re changes that none of us ever voted for and most of us don’t like.”

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

In his reaction to Ingraham’s blunt comments, Oliver said, “Wow. She just came right out and said it, in a scripted commentary, straight at the camera, knowing her mic was on.”

“You almost want to give her credit for honesty there,” he added, “and then deduct twice as much credit because she’s just being honest about how racist she is.”

While Ingraham later tried to claim that her anti-immigrant rant had nothing to do with race, the former Grand Wizard of the KKK, David Duke, praised her speech, “calling it one of the most important (truthful) monologues in the history of the MSM.”

“When the former head of the Klan likes what you’re doing, that should give you real pause,” Oliver said.