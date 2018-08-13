‘Bachelorette’ Lovebirds Becca Kufrin, Garrett Yrigoyen Celebrate Tia Booth’s Birthday, Embrace Public Romance

It was a 'Bachelor' reunion weekend for 'Bachelorette' stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen as they joined Tia Booth to celebrate her birthday

During this past season of The Bachelorette, Becca Kufrin got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. However, before that final rose ceremony, things got dramatic when Becca’s Bachelor bestie Tia Booth showed up to admit she had unresolved feelings for contestant Colton Underwood. Tia and Colton are continuing their complicated relationship this summer on Bachelor in Paradise, but it looks like over this past weekend it was all about friendship and romance for Booth and some of her closest franchise friends.

Tia Booth just celebrated her birthday and she shared via Instagram that she traveled to meet up with some of her Bachelor best friends to make the most of the big day. Becca Kufrin was there, as were Bachelor in Paradise co-stars and franchise friends Chelsea Roy, Caroline Lunny, and Angela Amezcua.

The crew clearly had an amazing night out together in Boston. While Becca’s Bachelorette beau wasn’t with the ladies for their entire evening of celebrating, various Instagram updates show that Garrett Yrigoyen wasn’t too far away. Angela shared a photo of the ladies dressed to the nines and ready to party, with a more casual Garrett included with the squad.

Updates via both Garrett and Becca’s Instagram pages show that Yrigoyen was in the mix of things as the evening wore on. In addition, it looks like the Bachelorette lovebirds joined some of the group again the next morning for brunch.

Squad Up ???????????? #HappyBdayTia A post shared by Angela Amezcua (@angkay7) on Aug 12, 2018 at 9:04am PDT

Becca and Garrett spent time in New York City after their Bachelorette finale aired, and seemingly loved the area. Yrigoyen noted that it was his first time there, but it looks like he embraced the chance to experience NYC and all it had to offer. The two have been inseparable since their finale aired last week and they’ve previously noted that they plan to do a bit of traveling now that they can go public.

In addition to spending time in NYC and hitting up Boston with Tia and friends to celebrate Booth’s birthday, the Bachelorette stars plan to spend time in both Reno, where Yrigoyen lives, and Minnesota, where Kufrin’s from. Becca and Garrett have shared that they will likely move together to Los Angeles at some point soon, but it doesn’t sound as if there’s a timeline in place for that quite yet.

Bachelor in Paradise fans surely noticed that Colton Underwood wasn’t in any of the photos posted of Booth’s birthday bash. Granted, other than Garrett, none of the ladies had guys along for the ride. The drama of Tia and Colton’s on-and-off again romance will be heavily featured in Monday night’s episode of BIP, and spoilers have teased that they may both still be looking for love post-filming.

Tia Booth definitely had a great time celebrating her birthday with Bachelorette stars Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen, as well as her other Bachelor buddies. She’s been taking a fair amount of heat over all of the Colton Underwood stuff on social media, and it looks like it isn’t over yet. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that there’s more to come for these two, and viewers will be anxious to see how it all ends.