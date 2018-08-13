Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend Camila Morrone Rocks Bikini During Beach Volleyball Game In LA

DiCaprio looked on as his new girlfriend Camila Morrone played volleyball in a blue and yellow bikini.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone was seen playing volleyball in a striped yellow and blue bikini with tied sides on the bottoms. She went make-up free, too, giving people a glimpse of her natural beauty. Leonardo watched her from a roof patio, where he hung out with some other friends. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Camila got a little sandy as she made some good volleys.

The couple just returned from a trip to Europe, where they spent time on DiCaprio’s yacht in St. Tropez, Capri, and Positano, according to the Daily Mail. While they were in Nerano, they were seen snorkeling together and looking quite happy to be together. Camila wore a sexy leopard-print bikini with a matching leopard outfit, while Leonardo went shirtless, detailed Pop Sugar.

Leonardo and Camila were first seen together in mid-December, and since then, they have attended some major events signaling that their relationship is fairly serious, especially since Leonardo tends to be very private about his relationships. Even so, Camila made an interesting comment to People, which is that she’s “never been on a date.” She’s been in relationships for so long, that she’s “never been on like a, ‘I’m getting dressed up for a date. Pick you up at 7.'” But of course, she’s been on dates with the people she’s already in a relationship with.

Camila is a budding model, receiving Vogue’s designation as an “Instagram breakout star” in 2016. She’s now a Victoria’s Secret pink recruit. Many of her Instagram photos show off her amazing figure and beautiful, wide smile that’s won the hearts of her fans. Camila also broke out with a starring feature-film debut in Never Goin’ Back. She also has some well-known friends, like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid.

DiCaprio’s been linked to several other models and actresses in the past two years. These include Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach, and Toni Green, detailed W Magazine. However, Camila is different because he’s reportedly known her for a long time, over a decade through an old family friend. It looks like Camila’s stepdad is Al Pacino, who introduced them to each other.

Some speculate that DiCaprio is actually the one taking the photos of Camila that’s been posted to her Instagram lately as she traveled through Italy. It’s hard to know for sure, but the two certainly look very happy to be with each other. Although Camila is 22 years younger than DiCaprio, who’s 43 years old, the chemistry seems to be working.